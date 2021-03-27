I don’t like movies with dream sequences — I feel misled. Yet, as a writer, I can see where scriptwriters and directors get those far-out ideas.
The night before I wrote this retrospective I had a dream about my early days at The Sun Chronicle. I was in one of the former cubicles with chest-high walls covered by orange fabric.
I was saying to somebody that this is exactly where my office was, right next to the big newsroom window that looks out on South Main Street. Well, that was about 40 years ago. I left The Sun Chronicle in 2004, 17 years ago. And I’m still dreaming about my time there.
That’s just how immersed I was in the newspaper business, which extended from beat reporting to newsroom manager over 32 of the newspaper’s 50 years. I did every kind of editorial job there was in my time, but the absolutely best part was writing, from beginning to end, and in retirement as well.
As part of my research into family history, which led to a few self-published books on ancestors, I gathered together the things I saved about my career. I didn’t write a book about myself — there’s a limit to my ego — but I did pull everything together to go through when I get old. Uh, it appears that time has arrived.
I have a few souvenirs. Can anyone use some VHS tapes or a coffee mug? I have a heap of wooden blocks of type which The Sun Chronicle made available to interested employees. I have old wall plaques that date to the times when newspaper organizations aggressively promoted themselves.
And I have scrapbooks. They contain some of my favorite stories. One of the best things about being a reporter was being able to meet, interview and write about local people doing unusual things. That was also a nice break from straight news reporting.
I wrote about Ron Churchill shortly before he became fire chief of Attleboro. The lead was, “Ron Churchill has seen ‘American Graffiti’ seven times, three times at the drive-in in his Little Deuce Coupe. A photo showed him polishing his open hood 1932 Ford. The car was candy apple red and chrome with a 325 horse power 1960 Olds engine.
I interviewed a 27-year-old man from Foxboro named George Wanat who was a prisoner of war, held 10 months in Cambodia, mostly in a bamboo cage.
I told the story of Alfred Charron Jr. of Plainville who survived the sinking of a charter boat off Point Judith in May 1973 that claimed 12 lives. He went under a couple of times but struggled to the surface. He closed his eyes and pictured his wife and five children. “That’s the only thing that brought me back,” he told me.
Stories like these are no different than the features The Sun Chronicle does today, but I also wrote personal columns — nobody told me I couldn’t. My wife Karen has saved some of them.
I wrote about being shunted into the fathers’ waiting room at Sturdy Memorial Hospital back when (1974) fathers weren’t allowed into the delivery room until the mother was properly “prepped” for delivery. I guess they thought the fathers weren’t tough enough.
I quoted from the “fathers book” that showed just how anxious the fathers-to-be were, even those who had already helped raise several children.
Most of the columns were about experiences common to many people — moving to a new house, cleaning out the family home that I and my siblings had grown up in, joining the Wheaton College synchronized swimming team in the pool — well maybe not the swimming.
Some of these columns seemed to resonate with readers. Other times the readers probably mocked me, as the publisher did when I wrote about how much I loved peanut butter.
I don’t think I wrote about dreams before now, but I definitely think a community newspaper would make a good comedy.
