I’ve mentioned in passing how it seems we’re in the new normal with people gathering openly — without masks — at community events which are at a peak in the busy fall, holiday, back-to-school season.
True enough, but now I realize the new normal goes much deeper than that. So, I’ve asked for some extra space for today’s column which I had already written and submitted.
What triggered these thoughts was the overall excellent edition of Friday, Sept. 16.
Two examples:
Tucked away on an inside page was a story by Sun Chronicle staff writer David Linton about the new normal in policing (”Norfolk swears in top cops, others,” Page A4). Sworn in were a new police chief and a new deputy chief.
Chief Timothy Heinz was appointed to succeed Charles Stone who had retired after serving as police chief for 30 years. Heinz started as a dispatcher and worked his way up to the top job.
Deputy Chief Michelle Paladino has been with the Norfolk department for 10 years.
She has served as the school resource officer, a detective, head of the crisis intervention team, supervisor of the jail diversion program and public information officer.
Former chief Stone obviously thought well of these two officers since he repeatedly promoted them to positions of increasing responsibility. Their job strengths equip the two new leaders for the demands of the job and the skills needed to most effectively deal with the people who come in contact with police.
The second example was Bob Foley’s regular column in this Friday edition (”Water your grass, boil your water,” Page A7). Foley wrote about Mansfield’s water crisis where residents had to boil their water for three days because of bacterial contamination.
Foley was particularly well equipped to address this issue. He is a civil engineer whose training had “a focus on water / waste water treatment.” He is also a former high school math teacher and happens to be a Mansfield resident.
He went on to explain many aspects of the crisis. Paired with a front page story by staff writer Stephen Peterson on the latest information on the crisis (”Some question Mansfield’s response to water emergency; town officials defend it,” Page A1), readers got perspective they never would have gotten without The Sun Chronicle’s coverage.
That too is part of the new normal. Your local paper tells you things that are hard, if not impossible, to get from social media and word of mouth.
For two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, The Sun Chronicle provided a platform for business and others to state their concerns.
Now let’s hope the new normal includes a pickup in advertising in the paper and its online editions.
— Ned Bristol