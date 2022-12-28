ATTLEBORO — A combined police and fire station will cost tens of millions of dollars and require a debt override vote by residents, according to members of the Municipal Building Commission.
And finding a place to build it has emerged as a problem.
That information came during a session last week at which architects from Kaestle Boos Associates out of Foxboro presented preliminary findings of a feasibility study.
They have not nailed down an exact price estimate.
And some suggested that whatever the of a new Council on Aging building, it be coupled with the price tag for the new police and fire station in an override vote.
Officials from Kaestle Boos said the combined facility would be about 100,000 square feet and argued the need was unquestionable.
The Union Street Fire headquarters is over 100 years old and the police station on Pine Street is in the former Elks Hall, which is nearly 100 years old.
The architects said each of the buildings is in a deteriorated state and getting worse with each passing year.
Both structures are past their life expectancy, the architects said.
They have water seepage weakening their walls and creating deterioration.
In the fire department, the basement walls are cracking, floor joists are splitting and window lintels are rusting.
The police station, which was never designed to be a police station, is experiencing similar problems with interior walls cracking, brick walls on the outside splitting and the front entrance staircase beginning to collapse, the architects said.
There’s also a lack of storage space and the building is inefficiently heated.
The police station has resorted to using buckets to catch roof leaks, forcing the mayor to ask the city council for $230,000 to replace the roof.
In addition, the station does not have enough locker room space for the growing number of female police officers.
All of that prompted MBC Chairman Jack Jacobi to reach a conclusion.
“So if something is not done in a short time we many be spending money to keep (the buildings) functional which is throwing good money after bad,” he said.
“We need to undertake this project as soon as we can,” he added.
While the size of the new building has been determined, the site has not.
Kaestle Boos officials presented nine possibilities, but six were eliminated quickly for various reasons, including the lot size being insufficient and the location too far from the downtown.
Three sites remain on the list including the National Guard facility on John Williams Street, Highland Park and a lot on Commerce Way.
But even those sites have problems.
The National Guard site may not be available for as many as four years because the federal government has to offer it to other federal agencies and then the state has to offer it to its agencies before the city can have access.
The 93-acre Highland Park has to get two-thirds of each house in the state Legislature to endorse its use for a police and fire station.
And the New England Sports Village, which owns the lot on Commerce Way, may not be able to sell it because it’s in bankruptcy. In addition, the lot is a considerable distance from the center of the city.
Some members of the commission suggested that the Richardson School site on Pine Street could be used if the Bartek Recreation Center next door was razed and other properties nearby were taken by eminent domain.
In addition, there was a suggestion that a parcel in the former Texas Instruments Campus, now known as the Attleboro Corporate Campus, just off Pleasant Street, could be suitable for the project.
“The geographic challenge is something we’re going to have to work on with people with a higher pay grade,” Jacobi said.