ATTLEBORO -- Community VNA is affiliating with the Rhode Island hospice organization HopeHealth to create what it says will be one of the largest independent home health care agencies in southeastern New England.
A nonprofit organization that is the second oldest hospice in the United States, HopeHealth has locations in Providence, Lincoln, Middletown and Wakefield, R.I., as well as Brockton. It provides hospice and palliative care along with home care to thousands of individuals in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.
"Together, Community VNA and HopeHealth will provide a complete and compelling post-acute network to include home health, hospice, and community-based and inpatient palliative care,” said Reynold G. Spadoni, chief executive officer of Community VNA.
He cited the increasingly competitive and highly-regulated environment of home health care as a reason for the affiliation.
The century-old, private, nonprofit Community VNA will continue to provide home health care to patients in its existing service area which includes Attleboro, Dighton, Easton, Foxboro, Franklin, Mansfield, Norton, North Attleboro, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Taunton and Wrentham.
Under its new name, HopeHealth Community VNA, the organization will look to expand into bordering towns once the affiliation is complete. Local home care and hospice services will be offered from its existing Attleboro office.
“We expect that the vast majority of Community VNA employees will remain employed in and based out of the Attleboro office,” said Diana Franchitto, president and CEO of HopeHealth.
She will continue in that role and Spadoni will join HopeHealth as its chief strategy officer when the organizations come together.
Donations for programs such as free care, hospice and Alzheimer’s will remain in HopeHealth Community VNA and continue to support the organization, Spadoni said.
He also announced that assets that remain in Community Health Systems, the parent company of Community VNA, will be used to create a foundation dedicated to serving the health and well being of the greater Attleboro community. Details about the foundation will be announced in the coming months.
Joseph F.X. Casey, president and CEO of Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, welcomed the merger.
“Sturdy has a long history of collaboration with Community VNA, as well as a strong relationship with HopeHealth in providing comprehensive inpatient palliative care, two important components across the care continuum,” Casey said in a statement released along with the merger announcement.
The affiliation, which needs to be approved by regulatory authorities, is anticipated to be completed by January 2021.
