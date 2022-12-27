NORTH DARTMOUTH -- The election was close and the campaign contentious, but outgoing Sheriff Tom Hodgson and Sheriff-elect Paul Heroux have come together for a smooth transition.
They first got together for a two-hour discussion at Morin’s Restaurant in Attleboro on Dec. 6.
And on Tuesday Hodgson gave Heroux a tour of the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction in North Dartmouth, which was followed by a press conference.
According to the final ballot tally, Heroux defeated Hodgson 92,201 to 89,910, or 50.63% to 49.37%.
The campaign included charges of antisemitism and racism from the Heroux side and of illegal activity from the Hodgson side.
Hodgson said Heroux violated state law in 2020 when he made disparaging comments concerning the president of the city’s firefighters union and when he “made coercive comments” to the wife of a firefighter.
And other supporters of Hodgson pointed out that Heroux was arrested on an assault charge as the result of a domestic dispute about 12 years ago. The charges were eventually dropped.
But all was peaceful on Tuesday.
Hodgson, 68, and a 25 1/2-year incumbent as sheriff had some advice for Heroux, 46.
“My advice is, be you and trust in your people and that will serve you well,” he said.
And related to that was Heroux’s “biggest concern.”
“My biggest concern is that some people won’t trust me,” he said. “Trust is critically important. They have to trust me and I have to trust them.”
Heroux said the “institutional knowledge” that the 600 or so employees of the jail have is very important and listening to them is very important.
“The two most important things are trust and listening,” Heroux said.
He said his top priorities will be to “keep people safe" and to keep morale high.
Heroux said he wants to expand on some of Hodgson’s successes and to address recidivism with “post-release planning.”
He said he does not intend to introduce any big changes immediately.
“Drastic sweeping changes would be a bad idea for an institution that is working,” Heroux said. “It would be disruptive to the operation.”
But he added some things will change.
“I’m certainly going to do some things a little different,” Heroux said.
One of those things may be changes in the organizational chart that dictates “who reports to whom.”
He also said he plans to evaluate programs to determine how well they are working and will publish the results.
Heroux said the most helpful part of the tour was putting names to faces throughout the facility.
And he said he would serve "one, maybe two terms” as sheriff. Each term is six years.
“I’m not going to be sheriff for life,” said Heroux, who is in his third two-year term as mayor.
He’ll be sworn in to office on Jan. 3 and take over as sheriff on Jan. 4.
Later in the day, Heroux said via text that he was "surprised to see inmates playing cards, watching TV, and especially inmates had tablets" at the jail.
"Access to these things is nothing I disagreed with," he said. "But the stories one hears are different. I didn’t think there were any TVs. I didn’t think there was any card playing. And I certainly did not expect to see tablets."
Hodgson said he will help Heroux with any questions he may have.
“I’ll be available by phone,” he said. “Call any time.”
Hodgson shrugged off his defeat.
"It wasn't meant to be," he said. "I've had a great run."
And he said the most important thing for him is to enable a peaceful transfer of the office.
“It’s important to have a smooth transition,” Hodgson said.
He thanked reporters for their coverage of the Bristol County Jail over the years he’s been sheriff and he thanked his staff.
“I have been so blessed to have so many dedicated people,” Hodgson said, “and to accomplish what they have done.”