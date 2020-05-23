Larson Tool & Stamping Co. in Attleboro has announced Andrew Larson is its new production manager. He graduated from Roger Williams University with a degree in finance and focus on business development. Larson spent his summer breaks working at Larson Tool in a variety of areas. “His solid cross-section of experience during his time on the production floor helped focus his desire to ultimately be a part of the family business,” the company said in a press release.
