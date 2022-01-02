The year 2021 ended with 21,397 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest single-day count in the state during the course of the pandemic which started in March 2020.
The 21,397 pushed the total for the week to 79,908, which is more than double the 39,946 record which was established in the week ending Jan. 9, 2021.
That’s an average of 11,415 new cases per day.
And it was 73 percent higher, or 33,761 cases more, than the record of 46,147 cases set in the week ending Dec. 24.
The more transmissible, but less virulent omicron variant of the disease is thought to be responsible for the majority of cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest estimate of omicron cases was at 59% as of Christmas.
The total number of cases for the year was 700,518 and deaths came in at 7,664 for a death percentage of 1.1%.
But while the number of cases soared, the number of deaths did not.
In the week ending Jan. 9 there were 562 confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts.
The 562 deaths mean that 1.40% of the coronavirus patients that week died of the disease.
In the week ending Dec. 31, there were 217 confirmed coronavirus deaths.
The percentage of deaths in the week ending Dec. 31 is much lower at 0.27% — or about one-quarter of 1 percent — of all coronavirus patients died.
And, according to the latest statistics from the state’s Department of Public Health, 84% were 60 or older.
The average age of death, according to DPH, is 75.
