FOXBORO -- The annual Rodman Ride for Kids is going virtual this year.
The event -- which consists of 25- and 50-mile cycling routes through Foxboro -- has raised more than $145 million for youth programs. This will be its 30th year.
Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the Sept. 26 fundraiser will include any activity that gets participants moving and raising money for deserving youth, organizers said, adding that canceling the ride was never an option.
"Going virtual this year allowed us to eliminate the requirement to ride a bike on a set day in a set location, opening up the Ride to virtually anyone who cares about helping kids. Whether you walk, run, ride, or any other activity…you can start making a difference today. The kids need us now more than ever and we will not be stopped,” said Amy Branco Rossman, the event's executive director.
With the new “Choose Your Own Adventure” registration option, riders can tie their fundraising efforts into any athletic activity that they enjoy. Riders also have the option to participate in an either 25- or 50-mile ride within their neighborhoods on Sept. 26.
Founded by the late Don Rodman, Rodman for Kids is a nonprofit organization that raises funds for social service organizations supporting positive youth development.
Rodman for Kids-affiliated charities include more than 50 youth-oriented programs in the Greater Boston area.
For more information visit www.rodmanforkids.org or contact Jessica Feenan via email at jfeenan@rodmanforkids.org or cellphone at 617-640-0227.
