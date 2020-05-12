The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday reported an uptick in inmates and staff infected with the coronavirus.
Eight inmates and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for the office.
The inmates are now in medical isolation, where they are being monitored continuously by health care professionals, he said.
The medical team, according to Darling, is also monitoring inmates in the former housing unit of the infected prisoners.
There are nine inmates in Bristol County custody who have tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week reported one positive test among ICE detainees being held at the Dartmouth complex, he said.
That individual is also in medical isolation and being monitored, Darling said.
Last week, a federal judge hearing a lawsuit filed on behalf of ICE detainees ordered Sheriff Thomas Hodgson to test the prisoners held in ICE custody and his staff. Hodgson vowed to appeal the order.
Among the latest staff members to test positive, three are corrections officers. The others are a communications dispatcher, a nurse and a classification counselor, according to Darling.
One officer, the nurse and the dispatcher were last at the facility on May 6 and received notification of positive tests over the weekend, he said.
The counselor and another officer were last on duty Friday, and another officer was last on duty Sunday. They received notification of a positive test Tuesday, Darling said.
“In the middle of this national epidemic, essential workers like those in corrections, law enforcement, and health care have joined others at grocery stores, gas stations and other places in reporting to work to keep our country going,” Hodgson said in a statement. “They deserve an enormous amount of credit.”
In total, seven staff members have recovered from the highly contagious virus and have returned to duty, Darling said.
Eleven others, including the three corrections officers who recently tested positive, are recovering away from the facility. All have reported feeling well and are expected back soon, Darling said.
Over the past few months, the sheriff’s office has instituted many protocols to protect inmates and staff from the virus.
