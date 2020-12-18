ATTLEBORO — Eight of the 10 communities in the Sun Chronicle’s circulation area remain in the state’s coronavirus red zone for the week ending Dec. 17.
Those in the red zone, which is the zone of the highest incidence of the virus, are Attleboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
They join 179 other communities in the red zone statewide.
All told 187 communities are in the red zone which is 53 percent of the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts.
Most of the cities and towns in Southeastern Massachusetts are in the red zone.
The average percentage of positive tests for the 10 towns went up for the fifth consecutive week coming in at 8.42 percent which is nearly double from the week ending Nov. 19 when it was 4.43 percent.
That number is 2.41 points higher than the state’s 6.01.
Meanwhile, the average incidence rate of the highly contagious and sometimes fatal illness increased for the third consecutive week for the 10 towns jumping to 60.17 from 47.91.
The 60.17 is nearly double the average incidence rate recorded a month ago for the week ending Nov. 19 which was 33.7.
And it’s just 5 points under the state’s average of 65.1
The incidence rate records the average number of new cases over a 14-day period per a population of 100,000 people.
On a more positive note the number of new coronavirus cases in the region declined slightly from last weeks highest total ever, 914 to 882 this week a drop of 3.5 percent.
Four of the 10 towns recorded fewer cases than last week.
Those towns were Attleboro at 203, Foxboro at 56, Mansfield at 97 and Seekonk at 76.
The rest recorded more cases than last week.
North Attleboro recorded 137 new cases, Norfolk, 98, Norton, 83, Plainville, 33, Rehoboth, 55 and Wrentham 44.
