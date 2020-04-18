ATTLEBORO
They call it the daily huddle.
Each morning, as they ramp up to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the heads of the various departments at Sturdy Memorial Hospital meet, usually virtually, at about 9 a.m.
“We start off with the 15 to 20 key department heads to go over the census” of the individuals the hospital will treat, says Joseph Casey, the president and CEO of the area’s community hospital.
“How many people are how sick, how many are in the ICU (intensive care unit) how many on ventilators, how many admissions,” he says, as well as how many will need to be moved from medical beds to the ICU because they have gotten sicker.
And they plan accordingly. It’s been part of the hospital’s efforts to adjust to a rapidly changing situation as the virus has picked up in the past two months.
“We get reports from different task forces on everything from masks to gowns to make sure we can run the hospital,” Casey says.
At the end of the day, there’s another tallying up, what in the military might be called an “after action report” so every department knows where it stands, along with reports from the state and details on any changes in procedures the hospital might institute.
‘Planning and communication’
Casey credits the members of the hospital’s COVID-19 task force — Dr. Brian Patel, head of the emergency department; Dr. Antonella Fine, director of infectious diseases; and Dr. Brian Kelly, medical director — that was set up eight weeks ago for keeping Sturdy able to operate smoothly in the crisis.
“It’s all about planning and communication and making adjustments, how every day goes,” Casey says. “The whole team has to respond.”
For example, Sturdy moved some patients to a Boston hospital this week in preparation for the surge in patients the state is predicting.
And the staff has had to get creative, as well. Monitors that show the vital signs of COVID-19 patients have been moved outside the rooms, so staffers don’t have to don gowns and masks to enter a patient’s space. Sturdy has also increased the number of “negative pressure” rooms where air won’t blow out as readily, further cutting down on the chance of infection.
As a small, independent community hospital, Sturdy does not have the resources of a large for-profit health care conglomerate to fall back on.
But that makes it more agile when changes have to be made, Casey says. “We don’t have that depth on the bench, but the people that we do have are outstanding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.