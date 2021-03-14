ATTLEBORO -- It didn't take long for hearts to start popping up around Attleboro.
In the middle of a cold winter, white lawn signs with a simple red heart brought color -- and cheer -- to many side streets.
But what they represented is even more touching: The hearts that were opened up just as easily to support area food pantries through a fundraiser run by the South Attleboro Lions Club last month.
The club exchanged signs for a minimum $5 donation in a fundraiser aptly titled, "Attle-Boroughs Have Heart."
Jesse Armell of the South Attleboro Lions Club said he got the idea after seeing similar heart signs during a trip to Westport last fall. When he asked friends about the signs, they told him the Westport Grange had organized a fundraiser to help their food pantry through a difficult season.
Armell thought the idea could take off in Attleboro, too.
It would be a lot of work, he said, "but the profits would help us to help others put food on their table."
The fundraiser ran just before Valentine's Day, from Jan. 27 to Feb. 13, across several locations in Attleboro and North Attleboro. In all, the club sold 2,000 signs and raised about $15,000, dividing the money between eight pantries.
Armell said the community response was encouraging. As soon as signs started popping up around town, he saw people asking on Facebook what they were for and where they could get their own.
One woman asked a volunteer if she could sell signs for the club, and came back the next day for more. Children would ask their parents to stop for a sign, Armell said, and reach out of car windows saying the money was to help people buy food. Others who once received help from food pantries thanked volunteers for their efforts.
And while the minimum donation was $5, many people donated more. One volunteer in North Attleboro reported that he received only $20 bills throughout an entire day of sales.
Armell said it reminded him that people were opening much more than their pockets: They were opening up their hearts, just as he had hoped, and especially in the middle of a tough climate.
Food insecurity has increased nationally and locally during the coronavirus pandemic as a result of economic instability. Local food pantries have reported higher need while resources and volunteers have dwindled.
"So many people would stop and tell their story of what the past year had been like," Armell said. "Maybe they were working steadily, but they knew a family who was struggling to make ends meet. Or they had older neighbors who couldn't get out but they were checking on them daily. Or they knew a nurse who was on the front lines and they wanted a sign to thank them. 'How can I not help?' they would ask."
