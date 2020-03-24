The economic crisis being caused by the coronavirus has hit most local businesses hard and The Sun Chronicle is no exception.
A drastic downturn in advertising has forced us to rethink the way we will do business over the next few days, weeks and even months.
No one knows when the virus crisis itself will be over or how long it will take our country to bounce back economically.
The Sun Chronicle will continue to publish a daily newspaper and cover the crisis to the best of our abilities.
However, as a result of the financial situation facing all of us, we were forced to lay off some of our employees today, ranging from clerical positions to the newsroom. The layoffs are considered a furlough and many of those laid off will be brought back once the economic situation improves.
Among those being furloughed Tuesday was veteran reporter Jim Hand.
Hand’s award-winning work has been known to many readers of The Sun Chronicle for decades and his weekend political column has become a must-read for area politics.
His wit and work will be greatly missed in the newsroom through this crisis.
We regret that difficult decisions had to be made in this time of crisis, and hope that better times will come soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.