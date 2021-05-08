The day before Mother’s Day last year, a group of local mothers gathered in Melissa Brastow’s Attleboro backyard.
They spread out under canopies, 6-feet apart, and many wore masks. But even in the height of a new pandemic, with so many unknowns, they couldn’t fathom being apart for one of the hardest days of their year: Mother’s Day.
Brastow started a support group for grieving mothers in 2016 after the sudden death of her son Myles, six years earlier. The group, Myles Above in Heaven, offers a place for compassion, empathy and understanding among others who are living through the loss of a child, Brastow said.
That grief never stops, even during a pandemic.
So neither did her group.
Their last “normal” meeting was in March 2020, just a week before the state ordered a shutdown in response to growing coronavirus cases. The library where they met had to close its doors. So, just as everyone else navigated a confusing April, Brastow’s group waited through the unknown.
But by the time May rolled around, several mothers reached out to ask Brastow whether she would hold an outdoor Mother’s Day meeting.
It’s one of the hardest days for a grieving mother, Brastow said, behind their child’s birthday or the “angel anniversary” of when they died.
“Some mothers don’t want to acknowledge that day, even if they have other children,” she said. “Others want it to be low-key, or they want to be by themselves. I have three other children, but sometimes it’s hard not to focus that there’s one missing. It’s always a hard day for me. I can’t wait for it to be over.”
Last year, the overwhelming stress and sadness of the pandemic added to that grief.
“We needed it,” Brastow said.
They met on the Saturday before Mother’s Day — a day they could take just for themselves. About 15 mothers showed up, nearly half of the group’s 25-30 usual members.
And it rejuvenated them to continue throughout the pandemic.
Support continued
The pandemic stole many things. Their support for one another was never one of them, Brastow said.
After the initial May gathering last year, Brastow continued outdoor meetings at her home through October. Then the group switched, like many other support groups, to Zoom, through the winter.
Some members stopped coming — whether they were overwhelmed with the new platform, or burnt out from virtual work meetings, or just didn’t have the space for it anymore, Brastow doesn’t know. But new members continued to join as they heard about the group. Some floated in and out, as they typically do during any year, making space for the support when they need it.
Brastow increased emails and phone calls to check in on mothers she knew needed more support. The group found creative ways to continue a tradition of making holiday centerpieces in memory of their children, and held an outdoor candlelight vigil at the Judith Robbins Riverfront Park roadway in Attleboro just before Christmas.
There was a lot of compromise, Brastow said.
“It was hard for them to be physically apart,” Brastow said. “You lose that sense of closeness or intimacy. When you’re sitting next to someone, and they’re getting upset or angry, you can put your hand on their knee and say, ‘I’m right here with you.’ We couldn’t do that. But you could feel it through the meeting.”
And the group survived because of that.
“It’s this feeling of a sense of healing and belonging,” Brastow said. “You want to share that with other people.”
In March, they met for the first time back in person, at a new location, The Chapel Meeting House, in Foxboro’s F. Gilbert Hills State Forest. Thirty-five moms showed up.
“It showed in the first physical meeting I had back together,” Brastow said. “They were eager and happy to see everyone. On top of the grief, we were feeling isolated and carrying that pandemic worry and fear.
“But I never feared that this was going to be the end of our group, in the pandemic. They made me feel stronger for it.”
In many ways, it showed her just how necessary it truly is.
And this year, after a year of navigating creative ways for them to gather, they’ll be together in person once again — perhaps the closest to “normal” they’ve been in a long time.
It brings hope during a difficult weekend.
“Being together on Saturday helps us on Sunday,” Brastow said.
She’s planning a special activity planting flowers in pots to commemorate life and rebirth. A fitting theme during a pandemic that threatened the livelihood of everything it touched.
“They’re going to bring home life for them and their families,” Brastow said.
And at the very least, they will be together after so much time apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.