The crowd of police officers lined up nearly 50 deep, all in masks and matching olive-green uniforms, for an unusual type of mission.
Sirens blaring and lights flashing, the group of Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council SWAT team officers traveled from nearly every area town to a small coffee shop in Norfolk just after the new year to see if they could help Cilla’s Coffeehouse survive.
Cilla’s was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Its owner, Mary Ellen Blue, endured a hard year personally. Her brother died suddenly. A brother-in-law suffered a harrowing battle with Covid-19. Blue’s partner sank into deep symptoms of dementia.
And her business, which she named after her mother Priscilla, was now struggling after the loss of a regular customer base of commuters as more people began working from home during the pandemic.
Around Christmas, her boyfriend’s son, Millis police Sgt. Corey Volpicelli, wrote a letter to an ongoing fundraiser effort by Barstool Sports to support small businesses in the pandemic. Blue’s son Ben Bershad followed up with a video hoping the shop would receive the fund’s help.
But when Volpicelli’s co-workers heard about the family’s situation, they decided to step in themselves, luring Volpicelli to the shop under the guise of a “training meeting.”
A few minutes later dozens of officers showed up, filing through the shop one by one, leaving $100 tips on $3 cups of coffee.
It was a powerful example of how the community is pulling one another through a worldwide pandemic that has decimated both lives and businesses alike — and in many cases, hope itself.
Geoff McGehee wondered what it would be like to see that replicated on a regular basis.
He saw a Facebook comment on a Sun Chronicle’s story about the event that suggested someone set up a Facebook group to plan similar efforts.
So, he did.
The Facebook group, the Greater Attleboro Small Business SWAT Team, grew from a handful of friends to a community of 1,500 strangers around Attleboro. Each week they select a local business to patronize as a collective group.
Members vote on businesses to support about once a month, picking five at a time, which are then assigned a week-long “mission” soon after.
McGehee contacts the business ahead of time to notify them about the potential of increased business so they can plan accordingly. Some offer special deals in exchange for the group’s support.
McGehee said about 10% to 15% of members participate in each mission. But he hopes to grow that to a reliable 20%, figuring if each spend $50, they can provide a collective boost of $15,000 to the targeted business in a single week.
“The first few weeks we had no idea what to expect,” the Attleboro resident said. “But companies are seeing a huge surge in business and a new customer base.
“It’s nice to actually be able to do something. I think we all have this feeling of seeing restaurants and shops going under because of the pandemic, and we try to shop more, but we don’t feel like we’re pushing the needle at all. This is a collaborative way to do something that has impact.”
And it has.
Whisk and Paddle, a bakery in North Attleboro, saw a 40% increase in sales the week it was selected for the group’s support.
Alyse Leonard, who co-owns the shop with Cathy Didick, said when the pandemic first hit, the bakery went through a lull as celebrations were canceled and people weren’t able to gather. They pulled through, offering curbside pickup and “decorate your own” kits to try and stay relevant, and are in a better place now. But the SWAT mission was a welcome surprise.
“It was a little overwhelming, just to have so many people coming through the doors especially during the week, rather than what we’ve been seeing due to Covid,” Leonard said. “We felt the love. Seeing all of the new faces was a morale boost, and just knowing that people were still out there who still care about supporting small businesses.”
Tough year for small businesses
It hasn’t been an easy year.
A group of Harvard and Brown University economists who are tracking the pandemic’s effects on local economies estimate 34% of small businesses nationwide have closed since January 2020. Revenue for those who survived is down 33%.
And in Massachusetts, the situation is more dire. The group, which plots their data on the website tracktherecovery.org, found a 40% decrease in the number of open small businesses statewide over the last year. Revenue is down 46% statewide.
It has drastic effects.
Small businesses make up 99% of all businesses in Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, and they employ 45% of the state’s workforce.
But while the state was quick to employ restrictions and shutdowns to try and curb the pandemic’s growth, state and federal aid for impacted businesses has been slow and minimal at best.
In December, the Small Business Administration took flak after new data revealed inconsistencies in the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal initiative touted as relief for small businesses struggling because of the pandemic. The data showed a mere 1% of borrowers received more than a quarter of the $523 billion disbursed.
Further criticism arose that the program provided loans to wealthy, well-connected enterprises instead of the mom-and-pop shops it was publicized as being for.
And for small businesses lucky enough to get a forgivable loan through the program, the money was quickly spent — covering payroll or other debt amassed during shutdowns that left them without income.
The program implemented changes for its latest round, which began in December, excluding businesses with more than 300 employees, increasing loan amounts for restaurants and carving out money for minority-owned businesses.
Last week, President Joe Biden announced more changes, expanding program eligibility to target minority-owned, very small businesses and sole proprietors. Starting March 9, the program will hold an exclusive two-week application window for businesses with fewer than 20 employees. About half of the funding in this round remains, but the program will expire on March 31.
In recent weeks, restaurants and small businesses found some relief as the state lifted some of the harshest restrictions from the pandemic. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday he will remove the capacity limit on restaurants starting March 1, and increase the capacity limit on other businesses to 50%. But a 6-foot buffer between tables will remain in place alongside a cap of six people per table and a 90-minute time limit on dining, which could still limit business.
Throughout all of this, the responsibility of keeping small businesses alive that grew over the last year has been left largely to consumers.
It’s a mission they seem to have taken up — both in large efforts like the SWAT team’s visit to Cilla’s Coffeehouse and McGehee’s group that formed soon after, and in smaller ones like individual changes to shopping habits to align with the needs of one’s local economy.
One-time surveys across the course of the pandemic plot a steady commitment from consumers to shop small.
In April, the National Retail Federation reported that 49% of consumers surveyed made a purchase “specifically” to support local small businesses during the pandemic. About 30% did so more than once.
In August, a Salesforce survey found 48% of respondents believed most small businesses in their area were struggling, and they were actively trying to support them. Another 56% of consumers said they spent more at small businesses in 2020 than in 2019. And 67% said they want to keep that up after the pandemic.
And in February, a Vericast study found 53% of consumers are buying from local restaurants during the pandemic, while 33% are shopping at local retailers.
Northeastern University’s Chair of Economics Robert Triest said little research has been completed to determine the impact consumers are having on small businesses during the pandemic, but its importance should be obvious.
“The main perspective is true outside the pandemic, but especially in the pandemic,” Triest said. “Small businesses are an amenity for the community. People want to live in a community where there are local businesses, where they have a center street and know their shop owners.
“During the pandemic, businesses that were otherwise profitable are now struggling to survive. So I think some people are now not only looking at their shopping narrowly — where they’re going to get the best individual bargain or best selection — but looking at it as the overall welfare of the community.”
Triest said the pandemic left small businesses especially vulnerable.
“Walmart would like as much business as they can get,” he said. “Amazon, too. But these are corporations with large amounts of credit, stocks and preexisting relationships with banks. Local businesses were much more limited in their financial capital, which makes them more vulnerable. If consumers want their local businesses to survive, they have to put in the effort to make that happen.”
But whether those efforts will continue post-pandemic is up for debate, too, Triest said. He hopes they will.
“Almost all aspects of our life are being reshaped by the pandemic,” he said. “One thing I hope will happen, is after going through the difficulties of the pandemic, I think people are more in tune with the importance of community and their relationships with people in all interactions, from all walks of life.”
Reality hits home
For Bob Petrasek, the reality of those difficulties within his own community hit hard when he read a recent Sun Chronicle story about struggling area restaurants.
He lives within walking distance from his favorite restaurant in Mansfield, Trattoria Della Nonna, a gem he and his wife found only recently during the pandemic after living in the area for six years.
A friend invited the couple to dinner on the Italian restaurant’s outdoor patio this summer. The steak was perfect, Petrasek said, and the staff was jovial and inviting. They’ve gone back multiple times a month since, switching to takeout when the weather dipped into winter.
But in an interview earlier this month, owner Yvonne DeFazio said Trattoria Della Nonna was “hanging on by a thread” after months of slashed income.
“I didn’t realize they were in as much trouble as they were,” Petrasek said. “I don’t want them to go away. I would hate to see these places start disappearing when we’re now starting to talk about building up downtown.”
So the Mansfield man sprung to action, creating a GoFundMe that raised over $10,000 in about 10 days. He upped the goal to $20,000, hoping to see more support for the restaurant before he closes the fundraiser on March 5.
“My wife and I have been talking about this the entire pandemic: We both still have our jobs. We are still getting our paychecks,” Petrasek said. “We’re in a good place and we want to help somebody else out. We don’t have the capacity to do something extraordinary ourselves, but maybe others would pitch in.
“I know it’s not enough to make a huge dent, but I want to try to give them a little pick-me-up. Everything is going to start getting better now, with the vaccines and warmer weather. If they can just get through the next few months, maybe they’ll be OK. This is just to help them get through the depths of time.”
For DeFazio, even the thought was moving enough.
When she learned of the fundraiser, she cried for two days, overwhelmed by the generosity.
“It’s nice to see people supporting us,” she said. “I’m very grateful.”
DeFazio said the money will help the restaurant start getting out of debt accrued from the pandemic. She recently qualified for the Paycheck Protection Program, which will cover payroll for the next few weeks. With both of those together, she said, there is hope.
“I finally see a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
For others, the commitment to small businesses has been more of a personal shift.
For Christmas this year, Amy Gaudette bought all of her holiday cards from a local artist, Jess Tracey. Instead of a Target gift card for Christmas presents for her daughters’ friends, she went with An Unlikely Story in Plainville. For other gifts, she prioritized local restaurants, artists and small business owners.
When the pandemic first hit, the Attleboro woman started shopping more at Chartley Country Store in Rehoboth over chain supermarkets. Part of that was her own worry: With so many unknowns around coronavirus, she didn’t want to frequent large spaces.
But as the pandemic continued, she realized the importance of supporting the spaces she loves.
Sunday mornings pre-pandemic meant breakfast at Bliss Restaurant in Attleboro for Gaudette and her family of four. She wants that to be true post-pandemic, too, so the family made an agreement: They would consciously limit their weekly Friday takeout to local establishments to do their part in helping them survive.
“We try hard to live small and shop small in our community,” Gaudette said, “really to keep these people going. If I don’t support them now, they’re not going to be around later. When it’s time for us to get back to our weekly breakfast, we want to ensure they’re still there.”
And there is an added benefit to shopping small, Gaudette said. It’s about connecting with people.
Her mother ran a small salon attached to her childhood home, so Gaudette grew up knowing how small businesses became a thread of community. She tries to instill that in her children, too.
When she brings them to farmer’s markets, they get to meet the people behind the products they love — including the owner of SanoBe Superfoods, known more affectionately as “The Peanut Butter Lady.” In turn, Gaudette said she hopes her daughters get to imagine how limitless their futures can be as well, turning anything into an art form.
“Especially now, when we aren’t seeing people, I still want them to keep that human connection,” she said. “Getting a jar of Jif or your Christmas Cards from Walmart — you’re not keeping up with that human connection.
“If everyone focuses on supporting a small circle in their own community, that’s really how we see entrepreneurs succeed. It’s a grassroots effort.”
And it doesn’t have to be a lonely one.
After seeing McGehee’s group have success, Krystale Bithoney was inspired to start her own.
Her group, “Greater Wrentham Small Business SWAT Team,” will start honing in on small businesses and restaurants in Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk once they reach 100 members.
“What makes this area so great is it’s a lot of small town, small businesses,” the Plainville resident said. “They really help the town, and help us help each other in a time of need. But it’s hard to see these local mom and pop shops run by people for the last 20 years, now not getting the same amount of traction.”
Bithoney said she hopes the effort has a long-term effect on the area. She doesn’t want to see it fall to chain restaurants and franchise establishments.
“It makes you hyper aware of how difficult it is to run a small business,” she said. “I think, if anything, it brought that to the front of the line. It’s so easy to order from Amazon. I’m guilty of that, too. And it’s something you wouldn’t have thought of before, thinking that I’m sure they’re all doing fine. But now we know all of them are struggling. Hopefully one of the positives about this is they’re getting more publicity about that.”
Matt Slobogan made sure that was the case this spring.
A small business owner himself, Slobogan was well aware of the stress wrought by the shutdown in March. He wanted others to know, too.
Then he saw a Facebook post from a friend who owns a coffee shop in South Carolina. The friend shared some thoughts about the shutdowns alongside a photo of her shop, taken from the outside looking in through the window. You could see the downtown storefronts reflected in the glass next to the owner and the bare shop.
And it captured a feeling of distance relevant to the pandemic.
Slobogan started to take portraits of North Attleboro businesses and their owners in the same style, along with help from a local photographer Derek Cameron. He shared them on his Facebook page, “Downtown North Attleborough,” and they soon took off as a campaign to shop small.
“It started to become clear that we were taking photos that were evident of the shutdown,” Slobogan said. “But maybe by exposing what it was doing to us, it would change something.”
Slobogan said it’s hard for businesses to admit they need help. It’s a free market – and good and honest small business owners aren’t ones who go looking for handouts.
“I didn’t want them to say, ‘poor us,’” he said of the portraits. “But in some ways, that’s what it was when the state shut us down without warning.”
His shop, The Preservation Framer, almost went under after the two months of reserve funds Slobogan saved dwindled without any income to replace it. He finally made the decision to reopen by appointment in May to help his business survive.
Since then, he’s been fortunate: His customer base has grown and more people seem to be purposefully seeking small businesses out.
“We have customers now who, before that, never knew we were here,” Slobogan said. “In 12 years, nothing. But they made a concerted effort to find us. I think people started to realize what they have whether they knew it was there or not.”
He hopes it will last, but every sale feels like it cements the shop’s longevity in the area.
“For me, it’s incremental,” he said. “It means I’m going to be here five to 10 years later. It means more than just that one sale. I’m going to make sure their experience is ten times better than anywhere else, and I’m going to make them want to come back.”
Coming up on a year, Slobogan and Cameron are working on follow up portraits. This project will have a different spin.
There are a couple of businesses from the original photo shoot that no longer exist — casualties from the pandemic — which feels devastating. But there is hope in the ones who have survived.
And that is what they’ll focus on.
“My hope is that now we’ll get to say, ‘We’re still here. We still need you to come and support us and our services,’” Slobogan said. “But it’s not a handout. It’s simply great service from great people.”
That’s what McGehee’s “SWAT” missions are truly about: Highlighting the gems that are already pieces of the community.
And there are many of them.
So far the group has done other missions for Chub’s Blue Pig BBQ in Attleboro, Fitzy’s Pub in Plainville, Ryan and Sons Gob Shop in Attleboro and Mac and Walt’s in Norton.
Last week they targeted Bliss Restaurant, with the mission officially ending this Sunday. Next week, it’s Tex Barry’s Coney Island Diner in Attleboro.
But their monthly survey calls forward dozens of local establishments in need. McGehee hopes to hit them all before the group is through.
“These businesses give our communities character,” he said. “You look at Boston — that city has been ravaged. It rips you apart. When you visit a small business, you know it’s run by someone who lives in your community, that the money is going there, and they add to the individuality of each town. Every city is based on the small businesses that live in it.
“It’s a privilege to meet the people who put their heart and soul into this work. To help the small guys is very fulfilling. Looking at the long term of when will this pandemic be ‘over,’ we don’t know. Right now we’re just going to try and grow (this group) as much as we can to be a force of good during this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.