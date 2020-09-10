ATTLEBORO
Today we remember the victims of one calamity while fighting our way through another.
The first is the attack on America by Islamic terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001.
The second is another attack on America and the world by a lethal disease called coronavirus. It originated in Wuhan, China late in 2019, hit the United States hard in mid-March and has continued its deadly blows to the present.
The perpetrators of the 9/11 attack murdered 2,977 Americans in flashes of furious fire that shocked the conscience of the world.
Coronavirus has taken 191,536 American lives in a grinding, agonizing death march across the nation with no end in sight.
In addition to lives lost, the catastrophe has ruined many businesses, closed schools and altered everyday life nearly beyond recognition.
The first attack was purposeful and some say the second was too.
The terrorists were members of al-Qaeda, a radical Islamic organization with a deep hatred for America led by Osama bin Laden. After the attacks, he was forced into hiding for 10 years before he was tracked down and killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan on May 2, 2011.
Four airplanes were hijacked on 9/11. Two were out of Logan International Airport in Boston, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175; one was out of Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., American Airlines Flight 77; and one was out of Newark International Airport, United Airlines Flight 93.
All were deliberately crashed.
The planes out of Boston, loaded with jet fuel for their trips to California, were flown into the Twin Towers, part of the World Trade Center in New York City, on a bright blue, crystal clear, late summer morning.
Flight 11, with 81 passengers (including five hijackers) and 11 crew members, was flown into the north face of the north tower at 8:46:40 a.m. It hit between the 93rd and 99th floors at an estimated 494 mph.
Flight 175, with 56 passengers (including five hijackers) and nine crew members, was crashed into the south face of the south tower at 9:02:57 a.m. between floors 77 and 85 at an estimated was 586 mph.
At 9:37:46 a.m., Flight 77, with 58 passengers (including five hijackers) and six crew members, was crashed into the west side of the Pentagon.
And at 10:03:11 a.m., Flight 93, with 37 passengers (including four hijackers) and seven crew members, was crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pa. after passengers attacked the hijackers.
It has been speculated that plane was headed for the U.S. Capitol or the White House.
Both towers collapsed into monstrous piles of twisted steel and concrete rubble after being struck, and suddenly it was all over, except for the grieving, the rebuilding and the remembering, which will go on forever.
Today a piece of that rubble, a steel spandrel weighing 1,726 pounds, is anchored in a concrete base in a concrete circle with a diameter of 9 feet, 11 inches at Capron Park on County Street in Attleboro.
That piece of steel faces New York City.
Three brass vectors embedded in the concrete point the way to NYC, Washington, D.C., Shanksville and Logan International Airport.
Nearby, a memorial to Lynn C. Goodchild of Attleboro, now forever 25, sits with a red flower and two American flags planted in the ground. Her photo is embedded in the stone.
She was on Flight 175 with her boyfriend, Shawn Nassaney, 25, of Pawtucket.
The couple, both with good jobs and bright futures, were headed for a vacation in Hawaii.
They were just two of the innocent lives taken that dreadful day.
Anther killed who was connected to this area was Susan L. Blair, 35, whose mom, Sally White, lived in North Attleboro.
Blair was working on the 92nd floor of the south tower when Flight 175 ripped through in a holocaust of screaming steel and flame.
Michael G. McGinty, 42, of Foxboro was also killed in one of the towers, where he went that day on business.
Americans everywhere were in shock. It was a gut punch and everyone remembers where they were.
Pauline Belisle and her husband Al, formerly of Attleboro and now of Wrentham, were enjoying a quiet afternoon in Capron Park, a few hundred yards from the spandrel, on Wednesday afternoon.
9/11 is like yesterday for Pauline.
She had just pulled into the Copley Square garage in Boston at 9 a.m. that day when she heard the news of a plane hitting the north tower.
Little did she know it had taken off from Boston just an hour before, probably as she was fighting traffic on the Southeast Expressway.
High in the sky the plane was being hijacked and passengers terrorized as she drove.
“Everyone was clustered around the TV,” she said. “We all wanted to get out of Boston because we thought there was more coming.”
For Pauline, who’s now retired and is of the age most susceptible to the virus, the two catastrophes are similar in the terror they spread.
“It’s just as scary,” Pauline said. “This pandemic is invading not only our country, but the world.”
But they're different, too.
“From another perspective, the 9/11 memories are still there, but I think they faded more quickly than (coronavirus) will,” she said.
“9/11 drew us all closer together (physically and emotionally),” she said. “We found solace with each other.”
“With COVID we keep away from each other,” Pauline said. “My family is very close but I’ve only seen two of them. There are family gatherings, but we don’t go.”
The death toll from coronavirus in The Sun Chronicle circulation area is 148.
In Massachusetts, it’s 9,166, and in the U.S., it's 191,360.
The toll is far higher than 9/11 and it gets higher every day.
The sadness, grieving and the disruption of “normal” life never ends.
Like the 9/11 families, those who lost loved ones to the virus could not be with them as they lay dying.
The deaths on 9/11 were quick and brutal. The deaths from coronavirus are slow and agonizing.
Many in the towers and on the planes made desperate calls home to say goodbye.
Similar calls were made to those trapped in nursing homes and sick with coronavirus.
One of many who died of the virus without family present was Wayne “Bud” Robinson, who passed at the age of 83 on April 23 at Madonna Manor in North Attleboro.
State orders kept his son Jim Robinson and all other visitors out of the nursing home.
Jim could only talk to his dad by phone, and at one point told him it was OK to let go and that he had put up a good fight.
And he did, with no family at his side.
Another woman, Jane Young of Attleboro, was also enjoying a day in the park on Wednesday.
She’s a caregiver, but did not go back to work after her client went into the hospital. She’s trying to stay safe.
Like others, she saw the 9/11 attacks on TV.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Young said. “I couldn’t breathe.”
Some of the feelings she experiences with the pandemic are the same and are ever-present.
“There’s a lot of anxiety going out to stores and not being able to be with friends or family,” she said. “You never know when you go out into the world if you are going to be attacked by this virus and that’s scary.”
A 69-year-old retired telephone company worker had childcare duties at Capron Park’s playground on Wednesday.
He didn’t want to give his name.
He said he was installing fiber optic cable in Plainville on 9/11.
The news was shocking and devastating, he said.
Almost instantly, everyone knew what had happened. The nation had been attacked and it knew who had done it in short order.
It was swift, brutal and painful.
This pandemic is different.
“Nobody seems to know much about this,” he said. “It seems to drag on and on.”
“Not to diminish 9/11, but nobody remembers anything of this magnitude,” he said of the pandemic. “Nobody knows how to deal with it. It’s life-changing. It’s depressing. We still don’t have answers.”
A woman nearby also had childcare duties on Wednesday.
She didn’t want give her name either.
She was keeping a close eye on a youngster who may have been her grandson.
She said she's owned a cleaning business for 25 years and on 9/11 she sent all her employees home after the attack.
She wanted to keep them safe.
“It was all over the news,” she said. “I sent all the girls home. I didn’t know what was going to happen next.”
For her the pandemic is different.
She had to lay off half of her 16 employees early in the pandemic because business dropped like a rock in water.
People did not want outsiders in their homes.
She kept the business going thanks to an increase in commercial jobs.
Now she needs help, but those she laid off won’t come back because they make more on unemployment than they did working.
“I guess I can’t blame them in a sense,” she said.
The playground is out of view of the 9/11 memorial but lies pretty much in the path pointed out by the brass vector to NYC and Washington, D.C. It's a path parents and grandparents at the playground know well.
There are no official memorials for the pandemic, but every day families all over the country put up headstones, which are their own personal memorials to those they’ve lost. Plant a vector anywhere and it will point to one.
Meanwhile, the business owner interrupted the interview to talk to her charge, a little boy named Hamilton.
As she did, the other little boys and girls scurried around, sliding on the slides, swinging on the swings with joyful laughs without a care in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.