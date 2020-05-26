A very mellow opening for Attleboro's first marijuana dispensary

ATTLEBORO — For a company where the business model is all about relieving stress, it’s been a tense couple of months.
Nova Farms, the city’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary, was scheduled to open on April 1, but was blocked by the state’s shutdown of “nonessential” businesses on March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But Monday, after recreational pot shops became part of the Phase 1 reopening plan announced a week ago by Gov. Charlie Baker, the first customers began rolling up to Nova’s location, tucked away in a corner of the city’s industrial park in what is, for now, a strictly curbside pickup operation.
Blair Fish, the 46-year-old Providence College graduate who is Nova Farms chief operating officer, was on hand for opening day. He said that keeping traffic moving and customers safe were the goals on Monday.
“It’s contactless sales,” he said, ensuring customers and the staff don’t have to touch one another. “We keep it all very clean.”
There was no long line of cars along Extension Street in the hour before the shop’s scheduled 10 a.m. opening, something that had been a feature of openings in other locations that followed the legalization of recreational pot for residents over 21 in 2016. And while there was private security to manage traffic, there were no city police on scene.
Customers had been required to place orders online in advance and received texts when their orders were ready.
Shortly before the 10 a.m. opening, Fish said, there were already nearly 130 orders awaiting pickup. Customers needed copies of the order confirmation — as well as a photo ID — when they drove up to the converted jewelry factor that’s serving as Nova Farm’s dispensary.
Some of the 25 to 30 masked and gloved Nova Farms personnel on hand Monday routed a steady stream of pickup trucks, SUVs, hybrids and sedans between traffic cones in the facility’s large parking lot to a series of awning-covered payment stations. There other workers checked IDs and checked again as purchasers stayed in their cars — there were signs explicitly reminding them not to exit their vehicles — and then paid by debit card. No cash is being accepted at the Attleboro site at the present.
Then they drove through another set of pylons to the dispensary door where a worker handed their bagged purchase to them through a rolled down car window.
The whole operation resembled nothing so much as ordering a fast food meal at a driveup window — although somewhat more pricey. (Nova Farms promotes among its “bestsellers” a sativa hybrid that goes for just under $60 for 3.5 ounces.)
Josh Rose, 26, of Attleboro, was Nova Farms first official customer.
Rose said he had been going to a dispensary in Fall River to make his purchases before this, but having a place in his hometown was much more convenient.
“I got a bunch of stuff for a nice little hike in the woods,” a smiling Rose said, “A whole little party bag of stuff.”
Brian Martinez, 32, of Attleboro, agreed that shopping in his hometown was a big improvement. “It’s good to see there’s something local here.”
For Julie Erving, 30, of Norton, who read about Monday’s opening in The Sun Chronicle, her visit was also her first legal pot buy. “It’s not something I’ve used,” she said, “but having it right next door, why not try it out?”
While Fish noted that the nearly two-month delay in opening the Attleboro site was a financial challenge for the company, “We learned a ton. It’s given us time to tweak our business model and focus on what we want to be, what we want to do.”
He added, “It’s been an evolution,” but “we have clear marching orders,” from state and local agencies on how to proceed.
He said the governor had hard decisions to make in closing businesses and then reopening them. “I don’t envy that position.”
Derek Ross, Nova Farms CEO, said the company had to come up with its curbside pickup model on the fly.
“We are used to pivoting in this business,” he said. “We worked night and day to get the process set up. I’m proud of it.” But he believes it can be made more efficient.
Ross was expecting to serve between 550 and 650 customers during opening day.
“We want to provide for the residents of, not only Attleboro, but Bristol County. It’s am under-served area,” Ross said.
Through the morning, as the vehicles snaked across the parking lot, it may have been one of the few retail operations in the city where the smiles on customer’s faces — those that could be seen at any rate — seemed to outnumber frowns.
David Rollins, 61, of Rehoboth, who was picking up his purchase, said to take a look at the customers. “There are all just normal, everyday people.”
A host community agreement requires Nova Farms to pay 3 percent of its annual gross sales revenue to the city within 90 days of the end of the first year of operations, and every year thereafter for a total of five years.
The city will also benefit from a local 3 percent sales tax imposed on the sale of recreational marijuana.
Nova is the closest retail marijuana shop to Providence and Pawtucket. A retail pot shop is in operation in Fall River, but in a more rural setting near the Tiverton, R.I., border.
