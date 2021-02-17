ATTLEBORO — Most area car crash victims are taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where healthcare employees are working doubly hard during the pandemic.
With three major interstate highways and thousands of miles of local roads in the area, that means a lot of accidents.
To recognize the hard work of healthcare employees, AAA Northeast on Wednesday delivered gift boxes filled with healthy snacks and free AAA memberships at Sturdy and other hospitals for National Random Act of Kindness Day.
“Our local healthcare workers have been coping with the pandemic for nearly a year. AAA wants to support these heroes, whether that means giving them a snack or a free AAA membership so they can recharge their own batteries or their vehicle’s battery,” Mary Maguire, director of government and public affairs at AAA Northeast, said.
Maguire delivered the packages to Deb Gildea, development coordinator at Sturdy.
AAA employees also drove to hospitals in Roxbury, Dorchester, South Weymouth and Falmouth.
Their vehicles displayed signs saying “Thank You to Our Healthcare Workers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.