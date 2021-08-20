ATTLEBORO — With the bells of Second Congregational Church, honking horns and the odd Amtrak train as a soundtrack, a group of about two dozen protestors vented their anger over the state’s mask mandate for schoolchildren Friday evening.
Gathered along the sidewalk on Veterans Common, they held signs reading “My Child, My Choice” and “Unmask our children.” They waved back at the occasional motorist who honked a horn or raised a clenched fist as they drove by.
James Poore, a mayoral candidate, organized the demonstration after the school committee voted for a mask mandate earlier this week for children in pre-K to grade 6. He praised the turnout and claimed about 40 people showed up, including people from North Attleboro as well as Rhode Island.
The state is now poised to impose a mask mandate in schools across the commonwealth, overruling local school boards. Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Friday he plans to seek authorization next week to impose a mask mandate on all public schools in the commonwealth.
For Poore, that makes little difference. “It’s all the same whether it’s coming from the state or the school committee. Innocent kids are forced to wear masks,” he said.
Poore, who has said he does not plan to get a COVID-19 vaccination, explained he is not against masks, per se. “I just think it should be optional.”
He said he and his wife have not decided if his own three children will wear masks when school resumes.
Lauren Clark, 31, went to the protest and held a hand-made sign that read “Not Anti-Science, Pro Choice.”
She said she disagreed with the school committee’s 5-4 vote on Monday to impose a mask requirement on younger students who are not old enough to be vaccinated.
The Attleboro mother of two said her son is entering kindergarten this year. She said her children “don’t want to wear (masks) and I don’t believe in forcing children to do something they don’t want to do with their bodies.”
She scoffed at the idea that masks were protecting children, even though the medical consensus favors masks for those who are not vaccinated. “There’s a lot of conflicting data out there,” she said.
It was a largely festive crowd, friendly and smiling with a smattering of children running on the green grass of the common. But at one point a young women wearing a face mask approached some of the demonstrators and began to argue animatedly with them.
She left after a few minutes, obviously upset. She declined to give her name but said she was an emergency room worker at an area hospital. She said seeing people protest against masks made her angry because she’s seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases as bad as in January.
One of the anti-mask demonstrators filmed the woman’s brief conversation with a Sun Chronicle reporter from across Park Street. She walked away when a reporter sought to question her.
