NORFOLK -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and a criminal defense lawyers' group is asking the state's highest court to order testing of all prisoners for the coronavirus.
The ACLU and the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers filed a letter with the state Supreme Judicial Court on Friday, a day after the court heard a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of inmates.
"The available data demonstrate that broad testing across all (Department of Correction) facilities is necessary to assess the true spread of COVID-19 among prisoners," Matthew Segal, legal director of the ACLU said in a friend-of-the-court letter filed in support of the inmates in the class action suit.
The SJC heard arguments in the class action suit last Thursday. Lawyers for the inmates argue the prison population should be reduced to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
A lawyer for the department said 1,500 inmates have been tested so far and there are plans to conduct 10,000 tests. The inmate population is currently 7,395.
The scope of infection in prisons has been hidden until recently as more inmates were tested, according to Segal.
As more inmates were tested, according to Segal, more have been diagnosed with COVID-19. In the last 16 days, he said, the number of positive tests rose from 127 to 360.
Segal also noted that a federal judge last Thursday ordered the Bristol County Sheriff's Office to test U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement detainees held at the jail.
"Massachusetts prisoners generally should not have less protection than ICE detainees," Segal said.
In a letter supporting the inmates, the Disability Law Center in Northampton said MCI-Norfolk is one of two prisons in the state with nursing care units to help inmates with disabilities with daily care.
The medium security prison holds an older population serving longer sentences who need significant medical care, Tatum Pritchard of the center wrote.
In the class action suit, lawyers for the inmates argue the state can reduce the prison population by releasing those with medical issues or nearing the end of their sentences, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.