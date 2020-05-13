A coalition of 11 community and activist groups is calling for Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson to resign in the wake of a federal judge's ruling against him.
The group on Wednesday cited the ruling by U.S. District Court Judge William Young, who last week found Hodgson acted with "deliberate indifference" toward U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees held at his jail complex in Dartmouth.
The judge ordered all ICE detainees and jail staff to be tested for the coronavirus, but Hodgson has vowed to appeal the ruling and has defended his treatment of detainees.
The coalition issued a news release the day after the sheriff's office disclosed that nine inmates at the jail complex have tested positive for COVID-19.
Although he praised the sheriff and his staff for steps he has taken to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus, Young said officials continually objected to the release of some detainees and found "cavernous holes" in the virus mitigation plan.
"It is clear that the Sheriff has broken the law and has placed the lives of those in his care in danger," the coalition said. "Sheriff Hodgson must resign immediately to allow authorities to implement lawful measures to ensure the safe and efficient care of federal detainees and people in jail in the county jails."
Linda Haskins of the group Bristol County for Correctional Justice referred to a list of complaints about health care, high phone charges, the suicide rate and the adequacy of meals at the complex.
"But now it’s clear that with his blatant disregard for human life, he must go," Haskins said.
A spokesperson for the sheriff said Hodgson will not be resigning.
