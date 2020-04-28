Inmate advocates on Tuesday called for all prisoners and staff at Bristol County jails and facilities to get tested for the coronavirus.
Bristol County for Correctional Justice and 10 other groups say inmates and staff will not know if they have the highly contagious virus unless the testing is done.
“It is unfortunate that weeks into this pandemic, we continue to have a sheriff’s office that refuses to act in the best interest of the public,” LaSalla Hall of the New Bedford Chapter of the NAACP said in a press release.
Testing at all levels in each facility is needed to have “confirmed and solid numbers” of COVID-19 contacts,” he said.
“We would have a much better picture of the circumstances inside each facility, so we would be much better suited to handle this crisis moving forward,” Hall said.
But Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said protocols instituted several weeks ago have helped ensure the safety of inmates and staff.
No inmates have tested positive in his facilities and eight prisoners who had symptoms tested negative. Seven employees have tested positive and those medically cleared so far have returned to work.
Hodgson said the groups advocating for the release of inmates are pushing a political agenda and are using the COVID-19 crisis to advance it.
“They are pressing the panic alarm,” Hodgson said.
The eight inmates who have died from COVID-19 were prisoners in state facilities, he said, adding that his facilities are inspected by state and federal auditors and have always passed.
“They are trying to create a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist,” Hodgson said of his critics.
Predictions of the virus spreading rapidly through the jail have not happened after seven or eight weeks since the crisis began, the sheriff said.
Hodgson said testing capabilities should be reserved for high-rise senior citizen complexes and nursing homes, where most of the vulnerable populations have died.
A critic of the state Supreme Judicial Court’s decision to order the release of some pretrial detainees, Hodgson said one inmate recently released died of an overdose, one violated his GPS monitoring orders and was returned to jail, and another inmate who violated her release has not been apprehended.
Hodgson said 80 percent of the inmate population has a drug issue and many have compromised immune systems that would expose them to infection.
If released without social service support, many inmates would return to crime to support drug habits and would endanger first-responders and health professionals, Hodgson said.
“I swore to keep the community safe and the inmates safe in our custody,” Hodgson said.
(1) comment
Simple questions:
1) to claim none have tested positive would imply all inmates were tested. How many inmates have actually been tested?
2)while the sheriff said that protocols established weeks ago have helped ensure inmates are safe, without total testing, how does he determine that. Some people test positive for COVID -19 who have shown no symptoms.
3) since this virus is new, how could past inspections determine that conditions are passable when it comes to the present virus especially when 7 staff members tested positive?
4) if 80% of his inmates have a drug addiction, why is there no large scale program to address this, and if there is one, why has he continually avoided answering questions about details about his program?
5) since the lack of social service support is not available after release, and as people are constantly released from his jails, why has he not used his many years and contacts to establish them?
6) and aren't we all a little tired of elected officials who claim anyone who asks questions concerning accountability is "pushing a political agenda" and not addressing the questions?ails
I await the answers
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.