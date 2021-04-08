Dennis Birch was always late.
He was late to appointments and late to family gatherings. Sometimes by accident, but many times on purpose. His son Elijah said his father would sometimes time it so he would show up a perfect half-hour or so late to any function.
“He was late for everything whether he tried to be or not,” Elijah said.
So when Elijah and his son Cameron, 8, found a long overdue library book among Dennis’ possessions this week, it wasn’t a big surprise.
In fact, they laughed.
He was late in every other part of life, so why not this one, too?
It was a bright moment during a dark time.
Dennis died of COVID-19 on Feb. 25 at 65 years old.
Elijah, 39, and his sister Kayla Arsenault, 37, were tasked with sorting through their father’s belongings in the Attleboro home where they were raised.
Elijah said he and his son were combing through a pile of books, deciding which ones to keep, when they came across one that looked especially worn.
It was a baseball title about former Detroit Tigers’ slugger Norman Cash. Dennis loved sports, so that was no surprise, either. But when they looked inside, they found a return date stamp from what was then Peter Thacher Junior High School. The book was due in March of 1970.
Dennis was 51 years late in bringing it back.
Cameron attends second grade at what is now the Peter Thacher Elementary School.
“I was talking to my son and said, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if you returned it from Grampy?’” Elijah said.
So, Cameron did.
His teacher laughed and let Cameron keep it.
And it’s become a happy memory for the family through a tough time.
Last Christmas, just months before Dennis died, Kayla’s children got him a shirt that poked fun at his most notable characteristic.
“Always late, worth the wait,” it read.
Elijah said his father’s death stunned the family.
Toward the end of January, Dennis started having a hard time breathing and called 911. A trip to the hospital revealed a collapsed lung, but before doctors could work to fix it, they needed a negative COVID-19 test.
Dennis was placed in the COVID-19 ward while he waited for results.
His test came back negative, he had a successful procedure, and he went home.
But he started to feel worse, and less than a week later, called 911 again.
This time, a COVID-19 test at the hospital came back positive.
“When this whole thing started, his biggest fear was getting that,” Elijah said, “because he knew it wouldn’t go well for him.”
Dennis was in the ICU on a ventilator for about 15 days before he died.
And for most of it, just like other coronavirus patients, he was alone. His family could only connect with him over Zoom. Dennis was unresponsive until the day of his death, when doctors allowed Elijah and Kayla to suit up in protective gear and hold their father’s hands until he passed.
“It’s really shocking for all of us,” he said. “He was there. He was so recently there.”
Dennis was a family man with a special place in his heart for his four grandchildren, Elijah said. He grew up in Attleboro and worked for Balfour “for forever.” He loved sports, fishing and music, and always put his family first, never missing any of his grandchildren’s school or sporting events.
“He didn’t want us to worry about him,” Elijah said. “But his whole life, he would stop anything to be with us if we needed him.”
When coronavirus hit, the family worked to protect him in return. They kept their distance, even cancelling their holiday gatherings while the virus loomed.
“He did everything he could possibly do right,” Elijah said. “And we did everything right to try and protect him.”
And still, the virus won.
But there were some touching moments around and after his death, Elijah said.
In the two weeks before Dennis died, Elijah and Kayla would drive around the hospital, knowing they couldn’t go inside but feeling helpless from so far away.
When their father’s nurses learned what they were doing, they put up a sign in his window so Elijah and Kayla would know which was his. It spelled out “HOPE.” Many days they stood outside that window, the closest they could get.
They dropped off a music player with some of Dennis’ favorite CDs, and nurses kept it playing on a loop in his room.
And after his death, the nurses surprised the family by attending the wake.
It was nice to be surrounded by such love.
But finding the library book felt like the comfort and joy they had been missing since Dennis’ death. It felt like their dad.
“When we saw the date, we just laughed about it,” Elijah said. “This whole time is so sad, and you just have this sad feeling all the time. This was something to make us laugh and put a smile on our face. It felt good.
“And I think, even if we found this when Dad was still here, he would’ve laughed too and told Cameron to return it for him.”
So he did — 51 years late.
