After four months of working from home, employers and employees alike ask, "Is this the future?"

Coronavirus finally gave Allison Rothwell the excuse she needed to work from home.
For the last decade, the Norton resident has tried to negotiate a compromise that would allow her to continue working as an administrative assistant remotely, at least a few times a week. She never had any luck.
Then, the pandemic hit, and soon everyone from the 50-person Dedham accounting firm where she works was sent to find a home office.
Rothwell’s 30-minute commute (an hour with traffic, and there is always traffic) was suddenly non-existent. She could wake up later and adjust her hours around errands or the unpredictable nature of her two kids under 3. She uploaded the firm’s paper tax returns into a new system that moved the entire process online.
But, it also wasn’t as easy or luxurious as she once hoped.
Working from home with two kids in the other room was nearly impossible, Rothwell said, even with a part-time babysitter in tow. It also brought more distractions: Constant loads of dishes or laundry that she couldn’t bear to leave untouched.
She missed the adult interaction of the office.
And now, like many, she is left wondering what will come next: As coronavirus pushed a majority of office-based employees nationwide remote this spring, it has also changed the way we think about work.
Many major companies like Amazon, Twitter and Nationwide Insurance have already announced plans to keep employees home through the rest of the year, if not indefinitely, as an unpredictable recovery from coronavirus continues to unfold. A widely available vaccine isn’t expected before 2021.
Jack Lank, president of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce that serves businesses in 16 area communities, thinks many more will join them.
And employees are considering what they want for their future, too.
A Global Workplace Analytics survey of 3,000 employees in April found that while 73 percent of American workers surveyed felt successful working from home during the pandemic, only 19 percent wanted to make the transition permanent.
Instead, most preferred a partial remote work option, with an average of 2.5 days in the office.
Other data from the research firm suggests 56 percent of U.S. employees hold jobs that could be performed, at least in part, from home. And the company predicts nearly 25 to 30 million American employees will regularly work from home within the next two years, a jump from a current figure of 5 million part- or full-time remote workers.
Lank said, locally, businesses were forced into a “new norm” when the pandemic thrust a new working order on them.
“Nobody was ready for this,” he said. “Maybe 5 percent of companies had a plan in place. It’s a shame something this disastrous had to happen, but we’re learning from it.”
Lank said many companies are now revisiting or creating protocols for other natural disasters to align them with remote working capabilities found through the pandemic.
Others are considering a complete switch.
Of the businesses within the 16 communities the chamber oversees, Lank said about 65 to 70 percent of all office staff were sent remote – and he expects many of them to remain that way.
“I don’t know if it will be 65 to 70 percent, but I think it will be at least 40 or 50 percent, or something like that, come in for one or two days a week, but work the rest from home,” he said.
The Franklin-based customer service software company Interactions did just that, backpedaling on plans this spring to sign a lease that would’ve doubled the firm’s headquarters.
Chief Marketing Officer Jim Freeze said pre-pandemic, about 30 percent of the company’s 475 employees worked remote, with everyone else expected in one of 10 offices across the globe.
In March, that changed, and the response from employees was “overwhelmingly positive,” Freeze said.
They reported a better work-life balance, and productivity didn’t seem to suffer.
“We took stock of what we learned and quickly pivoted to a new operating model,” Freeze said.
The company plans to downsize its office spaces, starting with the Franklin headquarters, and use them moving forward as a place for team meetings – but not as a workday destination.
A major factor in that kind of decision is expenses saved when employees work from home: Not only physical building costs, Lank said, but utilities like heat, water and electricity add up as well.
“(Businesses) are seeing major financial benefits to this,” he said.
Remote work savings
Other data from Global Workplace Analytics estimates a typical employer could save an average of $11,000 per half-time remote worker each year. The savings come from a combination of real estate costs and long-term benefits from the employee, such as reduced turnover, increased productivity and fewer missed work days when an employee can’t get to the office.
With nearly one-third of 325,000 worldwide employees already working remotely pre-pandemic, Eric Swain of UnitedHealthcare said the company has long seen how those benefits can play out.
While he declined to speculate whether the company could expand those offerings permanently after a larger percentage of employees were sent home to work this spring, Swain said historically, the company saw lower attrition rates from remote workers who reported being happier in their flexible positions without loss in productivity.
The vice president of sales and account management in New England said the pandemic highlighted key technologies that make those positions successful.
Even some positions traditionally tied to an in-person setting found their way online, such as clinicians using telehealth visits to replace some appointments during the peak of the pandemic. (UnitedHealthcare utilized software for telehealth visits pre-pandemic, but saw an expansion of partnerships with physicians during coronavirus.)
“Historically, we’ve seen that certain positions in the company, specifically those tied to the telephone or computer, people can telecommute for work and still produce great results and become happy employees,” Swain said.
And having a system already in place to support that work definitely benefited the company when the pandemic did hit.
Lank said other employers grappled with the lack of security in computer systems when work suddenly transitioned remote this spring.
Comfort levels
Another issue for many first-time remote employers was interrupted collaboration among employees. Immediate feedback via quick shouts across the office have turned into email chains that rely on whether staff can or will check their inbox often.
“We’ve lost that human contact,” Lank said.
But a post-pandemic workforce will likely rely on individual comfort levels as people transition out of months of state-enforced lockdowns that left them shuttered in their homes.
A recent survey of the chamber’s 340 member companies and their staff indicated a slow return to normal, Lank said.
The initial response has shown 83 percent of members will not feel comfortable attending a face-to-face indoor event within the next 60 days. Another 56 percent declined outdoor events in the same time period.
The global investment management company where Mike Sawyer works as a portfolio analyst reopened its Boston-based office last week on an optional basis, allowing employees to decide when they’re comfortable enough to return in person.
But Sawyer said he’ll likely work from his North Attleboro home for the rest of the summer, and wait to revisit that decision in September.
“There’s things I haven’t thought about yet, like, what is the commuter rail like?” he said. “Usually, we’re packed in there like sardines. It will be interesting.”
But more and more he considers, in private and out loud with friends and colleagues, whether this trial period could lead to monumental changes in office-based industries.
His days were pretty routine before coronavirus: He left home before his wife and three kids were even awake to catch the early train to Boston, where he would arrive by 7:15 a.m., ready to work. A 20-minute lunch break offered a chance to walk outside, pick up a sandwich and enjoy the city’s waterfront before he caught another train back home by 6 p.m. and jumped into his kids’ extracurriculars.
Now, since the company went remote in March, he can sleep in a little later. He enjoys a quiet cup of coffee with his wife in the mornings. And during the day he takes small breaks from his work to check on his kids and connect.
“Those little one-on-one touch points are nice to have,” Sawyer, 46, said.
There were some trade-offs: He lost the alone time he once used to decompress and transition from “work dad to dad dad,” but in return he saves about $400 a month on his commuter rail pass and can pitch in around the house more immediately when he logs off for the day.
He said the comforts he found instead can be situational, and not available to everyone: He has a house in the suburbs and a yard or a car at free use when he needs to escape the cabin fever that can come from working and living in the same space.
But there was a period of transition, as well.
His family had to learn each other’s boundaries again in a new way.
“At first it was difficult. The kids would be like, ‘Oh dad’s home,’ and I’d be on a video call with the kids yelling in the background or banging on the door,” Sawyer said. “The interruptions can be embarrassing.”
He also found it difficult to read body language or the flow of a meeting over Zoom.
“The etiquette is to mute your line unless you’re speaking,” he said. “But sometimes I find myself constantly muting and un-muting when I want to jump in somewhere. It becomes a bigger efficiency thing to really try and figure out, ‘OK, I can jump in here now.’ It’s hard to read the flow of the meeting when there’s multiple people talking all at once.”
And the “pre-game banter” of the office environment was also lost.
Sawyer said his firm tried to replace it with 5-10 minute daily check-ins and weekly virtual happy hours to boost employee morale.
But when he considers his productivity and efficiency over the last few months, not much has changed.
He credits that to newer technology that has made his work easily replicable.
Before the pandemic, he worked from home about three times a month to accommodate appointments or days where he knew he would have to leave the office early.
“Some companies are now flexible to that. Ten or 15 years before, that would be a personal day,” he said.
And thinking back a decade ago, he remembers situations where working remotely did seem impossible.
Sawyer was in Boston when the city was evacuated following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York City. Sent home for a week, he had no way to replicate his work desktop or access applications unavailable on his personal laptop and scrambled to keep up.
As he compares that period of unexpected “remote” work to now, the changes in accessibility are vast.
“Now, I have the same exact access as if I was in the office,” he said. “That’s the huge upside to technology these days.
“This has just shown businesses like ours can carry on without really any change. I can totally envision this being workplace changing, where it will be the norm to work from home two or three times a week.”
He wonders how that will affect the way his three teenagers consider their futures, as well.
“Would they choose a career where they know they can work from home?” he said.
A personal decision
From the perspective of business professor Sabrina Speights, the transformation in workplace dynamics will be a highly personal decision for both employers and their employees.
She pointed to the example of a shift from traditional cubicles to open work spaces, largely prompted by Google over the last decade. The idea was an open work structure would allow for more collaboration and innovation among employees, the Wheaton College professor said.
But for some, it backfired.
“It didn’t have the overwhelming success we thought it would,” Speights said. “People like their individual space, and so some defaulted back to what they knew.”
Speights said business changes influenced by the pandemic will depend on whether employers identify strategic or cost efficient practices in how they have had to operate over the last few months.
“By being forced or heavily encouraged to go remote, perhaps we’re thinking more creatively on how work can be done,” she said. “Those innovations in how we did that have staying power.
“But I don’t think any of these things we can just step forward with broad strokes. Leaders of companies are wildly different with different assumptions of work productivity. I do think we will see it much more spottily.”
The pandemic-era work-from-home environment will, however, give employees more power to ask for accommodations to their own needs and preferences.
“I could see a situation where, when an employee started asking before it was seen as beneficial – if it wasn’t tested or tried, it could be denied,” Speights said. “This forced an experiment, so there could be less of an argument against it now that they’ve seen and you can show it already worked.”
Still, that comes with its own considerations.
Speights, whose research focuses on the work-life interface, said there are both benefits and drawbacks to working from home.
Remote workers save time around the edges of their workday, especially in commuting, and often have the flexibility to decide which hour of the day is better focused on what.
“Those things can be helpful for people in their well-being and how to navigate their work in their personal life,” she said.
But working from home also has the potential to blur boundaries, both for workers and the people around them.
“In some cases, you could see everyone keeps coming into the room you’re working in, because they don’t see what you’re doing as work,” she said.
Some employees could feel the need to be connected to their computer all day. There is a potential for isolation or feeling detached from other colleagues.
And there brings a question of whether employers see remote workers as a peripheral or core part of their organization.
“Would individuals who take the remote option receive some backlash or be put at a disadvantage for career advancement?” she said. “If someone is working remotely, do you assume they’re contributing less?”
Speights said employees rely on in-person interactions to signal messages about their work ethic or willingness to take on more responsibility to their employers.
She worries working from home could especially put women at a disadvantage if assumptions about their role in childcare or tending the home are made.
Childcare was the biggest barrier to a fully successful work-from-home experience for Allison Rothwell.
When daycares closed, she was left to scramble for a part-time babysitter to care for her two young children in the mornings so she could get some work done before her husband arrived home from his small communications company to give her some backup. Even then, if she came downstairs to get a drink or check on something, her children, 1 and 3, would ditch the babysitter for her.
Still, when her regular childcare comes back post-pandemic, Rothwell wants to try again.
It is just so much easier, she said.
The 38-year-old, who works part-time, has always wanted to work from home – and did realize some of the benefits it can bring this spring.
For one, it eliminated her commute, which was even longer when she had to drop her kids at daycare 20 minutes in the other direction – and made late nights during tax season even more unbearable.
“I was late for work every day,” she said. “It was a struggle to get them up and get ready. And it makes your day difficult to get started all grumpy.”
It reduced the wear and tear on her car and money spent on gas. And it gave her more time with her family, or to get odd jobs around the house done on a schedule that worked for her.
There was an adjustment period modifying paper tax returns to an online system using SafeSend, and bringing customers up to speed.
She still found herself relying on paperwork she sporadically printed and picked up from the office, which now lay in stacks on the guest bed in her makeshift home office, waiting to return.
And some days it blurred the lines between work and home.
“Now it’s like, the computer is there. I know I have stuff to do, so I’ll log in for a half hour after the kids go to bed,” she said. “Before it was, I come home from work and that was the end of the day. It’s hard to drag myself away sometimes.”
Ideally, she would split her time each week between the office and working from home.
“If the kids are out of the house, I think I could do it and keep myself motivated to stay focused,” she said.
And she might ask for that.
“Every time I brought it up before, it was ‘You do too many things in person. We need you in the office,’” she said. “Now that we know we can do more things remotely it seems more of a possibility.”
Her boss has already indicated some flexibility moving forward: “In the future, if you are even a little sick, don’t come in. We’re set up remotely,” he told everyone.
“Now, I wouldn’t feel so bad staying home if there was a bad snowstorm,” Rothwell said. “Before, I would feel guilty because I knew everyone else was going to be there. Now I can just say, ‘I’m going to do this from home today.’”
But overall, Speights said a definitive look to how coronavirus will affect the potential of remote work in the future won’t come until the pandemic is largely behind us.
“There’s still a bit of a long arc until when people start to feel safe in terms of having a vaccine,” she said. “Until then, companies have to make trepidatious steps. I do think this experiment will last for awhile, which also may ingrain some long-term effects.
“But companies will step lightly until we’re moving to the end of the experiment and we’ll be established in a new normal, and then there will be a dust up of discussion again.”
