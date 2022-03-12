Surges by the numbers in the states, Sun Chronicle area

In the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area, the number of cases as of March 4 was 37,281 and at least 369 or 0.99% or just under 1% of those with the disease died.

The coverage area includes Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, Norfolk, Plainville, Seekonk, Rehoboth and Wrentham.

In Week 6 of the coronavirus pandemic, the week ending April 25, 2020, the first surge hit its highest point about six weeks after the first case was confirmed in Massachusetts. Times were tough, but at that point the first surge was nearly over.

Statewide in Week 6 there were 16,976 cases and 1,170 deaths. The 1,170 deaths equaled 6.47% of all cases.

By Week 16, the week ending July 4, 2020, the weekly cases had fallen to the lowest level for the year, excluding the case numbers at beginning of the pandemic, to 1,015. That week there were 138 confirmed deaths, which was 13.60% of all cases.

The elderly and those with underlying conditions accounted for most of the deaths.

It was still six months before vaccines would become available.

After Week 16, cases slowly began to mount again, and by Week 43, the week ending Jan. 9, 2021, the numbers of cases statewide reached a new high at 39,946 in one week.

Vaccines had just started to become available and were first used for hospital staff, first responders, then the elderly and those with underlying conditions that left them more vulnerable to the serious illness or death.

That week there were 562 confirmed deaths, which was 1.40% of all cases, and many of the cases were from the delta variant.

By Week 68, the week ending July 2, 2021, the number of weekly cases had fallen to 383 statewide with nine deaths which equaled 2.35% of the total number of cases. It appeared vaccines were having an effect. By then 61% of the state’s population of 6,964,383 had been vaccinated.

And then the cases began to rise again due to the omicron variant, which infected the vaccinated and the unvaccinated alike. However, it appears to be less virulent, especially for the vaccinated.

The elderly and those with underlying conditions and the unvaccinated were most at risk and despite the omicron being a weaker strain, many still died.

In Week 96, or the week ending Jan. 14, 2022, the omicron surge reached its height with 132,557 cases reported in that one week alone, more than three times the greatest number of the delta surge.

The good news was in that week the number of deaths totaled 344 or 0.26% or a little under three-tenths of one percent of all cases.

Deaths never surpassed 500 in any week in the latest omicron surge

The greatest number in one week was 452 in Week 98, or the week ending Jan. 28, 2022, which was 0.81% or just over eight-tenths of one percent of the 55,347 cases in that week.

As the case numbers declined so did the death counts, but the death percentages increased.

For example, there were 247 deaths in week 102 or the week ending Feb. 25, 2022 which recorded 7,941 cases. The death percentage in that week was 3.11%

The most recent data from the state’s Department of Public Health shows that 86% of all deaths occur among those over the age of 60 and 70% of all deaths are among those over the age of 70. The average age of death is 75, according to DPH.