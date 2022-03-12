On March 9, 2020, there was one confirmed coronavirus case in Massachusetts.
On March 4, 2022, that number had grown to 1,543,609, or 22% of the state’s 6,964,383 population, who had been infected with the virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.
Out of that number there were 22,833 confirmed coronavirus deaths, which is 0.33% of the state’s population. The 22,833 is 1.48% of all those who became ill from the virus. The elderly and those with underlying conditions accounted for most of the deaths.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area, which includes Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, Norfolk, Plainville, Seekonk, Rehoboth and Wrentham, the number of cases as of March 4 was 37,281 and at least 369, or just under 1%, of those with the disease died.
Since COVID-19 first appeared, there have been more than 450 million reported cases worldwide and more than 6 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University’s virus dashboard.
It would be difficult to find someone whose life had been left untouched by the virus, especially those who work in the medical field.
On April 18, 2020, The Sun Chronicle highlighted the work and stories of medical professionals at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro — those on the frontlines of caring for patients with a novel coronavirus. There were at the time few, if any, guidelines and protocols to follow.
Their experiences reflected the uncertainty — and the stress — of that time. Despite that, the employees had an overarching message: We take care of patients; this is what we do.
Two years on, after the roller coaster of despair from surges of different variants and hope offered by vaccinations, those employees continue doing their jobs, albeit with experience gained by working through a most challenging time.
At the height of the omicron surge this winter, there were 53 patients at Sturdy, which is 42% of the hospital’s 126-bed capacity. Sturdy is allowed to expand capacity in emergency situations such as the pandemic and at one point it had 149 patients.
Now the latest surge, the omicron, has passed.
Case numbers and deaths have declined every week since Jan. 14.
As of March 5, there were just four coronavirus cases at Sturdy with one in the intensive care unit. All four patients had been vaccinated.
And it’s a relief to Sturdy employees, but what they have endured in the last two years has prepared them for any additional surges, which they all hope don’t come.
*****
Sturdy President and CEO Aimee Brewer was on the front line of the front lines in February 2020.
She was the president of NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, Calif., a city of about 115,000 not far from San Francisco, and the hospital she oversaw was one of the first in America to get a coronavirus patient.
And it threw the hospital into a crisis mode.
At that time testing for coronavirus had to be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta to confirm a case.
It took up to a week to get an answer.
She said CDC officials were on site at her hospital and together they were trying establish protocols and treatments and to find equipment, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators to help people breathe.
“We were developing protocols and there were no treatments,” she said.
One of the first questions to be answered was what to do with a positive patient.
An Ebola expert was consulted to help figure it all out.
Ebola is a deadly and highly contagious disease for which protocols had been established.
Brewer said there were not enough masks, other PPE or ventilators.
The virus turned the world upside down.
And Brewer’s experience in California was pretty much what happened at Sturdy one-month later in March 2020.
Now, two years on, things are better, although when a virus surge comes things get hectic, she said.
But it’s more manageable with protocols and treatments well established.
And there’s been help from the virus.
The omicron variant was less virulent and most people who got it survived.
Having it and surviving it adds some level of immunity.
She noted there are now home test kits, which people use themselves to get quick answers.
No more week-long waits.
“It’s amazing how far we’ve come,” Brewer said.
But when push comes to shove as it did in the latest surge which peaked in mid-January, Sturdy has a dedicated staff that works overtime to get the job done, Brewer said.
January was the worst for patient illness and staff illness, which was a double whammy. Fewer staff members combined with a high patient count meant the hospital had to postpone elective surgeries and take other measures to ensure patients were cared for properly.
“We had to shut down some ‘out-care’ services and redeploy the staff,” Brewer said.
At one point Sturdy converted a 10-bed cardiac-rehab unit into a regular patient unit due to the numbers of virus patients flooding into the hospital.
But thanks to the staff and existing protocols, things went as well as could be expected and that’s in a big measure because of a dedicated staff, she said.
“This community is very fortunate to have Sturdy,” she said. “The staff cares about patients like they are family.”
But when a virus surge comes it’s bad for the bottom line of the hospital, Brewer said.
“January was a horrible month for us financially,” she said.
Contributing to red ink were the increased length of patient stays, the cost of supplies and the postponing of elective surgeries.
“All we can do is look forward,” Brewer said of the financial situation. “We’re hopeful we will have a stable next quarter.”
*****
Dr. Brian Kelly was Sturdy’s chief medical officer when the virus first hit.
Now at 62, he’s semi-retired and has taken the job of medical director of Occupational Health and Urgent Care in Plainville.
It’s a three-day-a-week job for him.
A look back was not fun.
“Our big issue was PPE. We were very short of supplies back then,” he said of March and April 2020.
And treatments did not work on the patients coming in for care, he said.
At times the hospital had to transfer patients to Boston hospitals.
Things are different now.
“There have been pretty significant changes in treatments,” he said. “We’ve found medications to decrease mortality.”
The vaccines have helped enormously with that.
While vaccines may not prevent illness they do lessen the severity of the illness and help people recover and live.
“We still have large numbers of patients, but not as many are critically ill,” Kelly said.
He said a number of coronavirus patients come in for other reasons only to discover they have the virus, too.
There may be no telling how many people have had omicron and have been unaware.
But a weak virus is a good thing, and Kelly is hoping for it to weaken further.
“I think you’ll see the virus get a little weaker,” Kelly said. “My hope is that it becomes more like the flu.”
And if that happens, he believes the vaccines will be adjusted to better protect people from serious illness, just as flu vaccines are adjusted.
*****
Dr. Brian Patel, 43, is the senior vice president of medical affairs, chief medical officer and chief quality officer.
He echoed much of what Kelly, his colleague, said.
Policies and protocols have been established so doctors and nurses know what to do and how to do it.
In 2020, officials were making decisions on the fly, grappling with questions on a minute-by-minute basis while lives hung in the balance.
But surges in the virus still present some problems, particularly with staffing.
He said in the latest surge when the number of coronavirus patients at Sturdy hit 53, the hospital was able to maintain staffing partly due to hiring “travel staff” or per diem help.
But even that was not easy.
Sturdy had to compete with other hospitals that also had staffing issues.
And Sturdy got help from its outpatient doctors as well.
“It was a challenge finding enough, but we were able to do it,” Patel said of staff.
And there’s a lot that’s different two years on.
“Now we have the medications we need and treatment options,” he said.
Two years ago, it was hit or miss.
“People didn’t know what was working and what wasn’t,” he said.
Like Kelly, he hopes the virus will become more like the flu eventually and the severity of the illness will lessen.
“Only time will tell,” Patel said.
But he’s optimistic and he encourages all those who can to get vaccinated and boosted as ways to prevent and lower the severity of the virus.
“COVID continues to pose a challenge, but we’re in a much better place,” Patel said. “It’s amazing how far we’ve come in two years.”
*****
David Denneno, 62, a registered nurse, is the director of emergency services and emergency preparedness coordinator at Sturdy.
The hospital may now be coming to grips with the aftermath of coronavirus, Denneno said.
For two years a significant number of people have been staying away from the health care they needed, he said.
“People have not been taking as good of care of themselves,” he said, noting that Sturdy remains relatively full, despite the plunging coronavirus cases.
Part of that fullness may be due to failure to act on blossoming illnesses other than coronavirus.
Denneno said mental issues are especially evident.
“We’re seeing a high volume of behavioral health issues,” he said.
People with aches and pains who may need to come in to see a doctor have stayed away, but those with mental health issues have not.
“They always come and visit us,” he said.
Coronavirus has changed everyone’s lifestyle and that has affected some people more than others, he said.
Some people lost their jobs, which can cause a significant amount of stress.
Lack of cash has a cascading effect on every aspect of one’s life the longer one is unemployed or underemployed.
And the lack of money or health insurance, which comes with many jobs, can contribute to failing to get regular checkups and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which can lead to conditions that need attention going unnoticed.
But overall Sturdy has returned pretty much to normal.
“It’s a great opportunity for the staff to get a little rest,” Denneno said.
High patient volume and a high number of deaths in the early part of the pandemic was tough on staffers.
But they soldiered through the worst of the worst.
“I’m so proud of the way the staff has handled it. They worked tirelessly to take care of this community,” Denneno said. “There were times the staff was exhausted, but they still showed up every day.”
With the waning of the omicron variant, Denneno is hopeful the virus itself is on the wane.
“I’m hopeful that this is the beginning of the end,” he said, and that means de-masking as well.
“I’m also hopeful I’ll be able to get to see people’s faces,” he said.
*****
Bill Florentino, 55, is the chief development officer.
He doesn’t work with patients, but what he does affects the care they receive.
His major health concern is the health of Sturdy’s ability to acquire grants and other donations that help to keep the hospital’s bottom line black rather than red.
At the beginning of the pandemic, uncertainty about the economy afflicted donor companies and foundations from which Florentino sought cash.
“We saw a lot of pullback,” he said.
And pullback is not good.
But on a positive note, the community came through with $170,000 worth of in-kind donations that included everything from sneakers to PPE to food for the staff.
Things are different now.
Companies and foundations are getting back to the table, but overall there’s less money, and getting some of the cash that’s available is taking more work.
“It’s a lot more work because it’s a lot more competitive,” Florentino said. “But when you get a grant you know you deserve it which gives credibility to everything the hospital does.”
And this year that credibility along with the cash is on the rise.
“This year we’ve raised more money than all of last year,” Florentino said. “And we’re only five months in (the new fiscal year which started in October).”
The money is needed.
“We’re always looking to expand out programs,” he said. “Especially now that people are more comfortable coming back to the hospital.”
“I’m extremely optimistic that the economy will figure it out and the pandemic will just become a part of life,” he said.
But like his medical counterparts, he worries that people have ignored their health for the last two years and have skipped important screenings and tests, such as mammograms.
“Those things are so incredibly important,” Florentino said. “Get a test if there is an issue. It won’t resolve itself.”
He said he spends a lot of time applying for grants that help people who can’t afford to pay for hospital services.
For example, he said newly diagnosed diabetes patients need to be educated about the disease, but that class costs $225.
“We let them know that if they need assistance, it’s available,” he said. “The biggest tragedy is not seeking the care they need because of the cost.”
Florentino has a patient needs fund, which is maintained by money raised from the community.
If someone caring for patients notices a need, they can bring it to him.
The fund has provided items like reading glasses, hearing aids and even food and feeding tubes for patients who can’t eat normally.
No one is left out, even those left outside.
The homeless are treated and clean clothing is provided for them.
“We have a closet full of clothes so when they leave, they leave in clean clothing and with dignity,” he said.
*****
Kerri Mathieu, 60, has been a physician’s assistant for 36 years with 28 of them at Sturdy.
In describing the omicron surge, she said there “was a lot of excitement in the emergency department.”
At one point there were 53 coronavirus patients in Sturdy, which is about 42 percent of its licensed beds.
That’s a lot of patients with the same disease.
“You were putting patients wherever you could,” she said. “When it was busy you just had to step up and do it.”
Loving her job may have made it easier.
“I came to my job because I wanted to help people,” she said. “I wanted to take care of them.”
And so she has, along with the rest of the Sturdy staff.
And now fortunately there’s a lull.
It’s hoped the lull will last.
“I definitely feel like it’s back to normal,” Mathieu said, noting that in the emergency department it’s hard to describe what “normal” is.
But it’s at least back to the way it was before.
“We’re in a good spot. But in the back of our heads we don’t know what the future holds.”
She said she’s keeping her fingers crossed.