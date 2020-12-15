The state attorney general has found that the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office violated the civil rights of federal immigration detainees by using excessive force during a May 1 melee in their unit over COVID-19 testing.
Attorney General Maura Healey issued a blistering report Tuesday after an extensive investigation into the disturbance and is recommending a series of reforms to address what she called systemic issues at the facility to ensure the health, safety and rights of detainees.
In the report, Healey’s office found that various institutional failures and poor decisions by leadership at the sheriff’s office on May 1 culminated in a calculated use of force against the detainees “that was disproportionate to the security needs at that time and that unnecessarily caused or risked harm to everyone involved.”
“Our investigation revealed that the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office violated the rights of detainees by using excessive force and by seriously risking their health and safety,” Healey said in a statement.
“This callous disregard for the well-being of immigration detainees is unacceptable and must be addressed through the significant reforms we outline in our report. My office expects the Sheriff’s Office to implement our recommendations to ensure that the serious systemic issues we’ve identified at the facility are remedied,” Healey said.
The attorney general’s office found the incident started non-violently when 10 detainees suspected of infection refused to consent to COVID-19 testing and to be isolated. It quickly escalated, involving 25 detainees and jail staff, including Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson. Prisoner advocates say the detainees feared being tested in a unit where infected inmates were housed.
Without minimizing the fact that some of the detainees acted in a disruptive manner and destroyed a portion of the unit during this conflict, Healey’s office found that the detainees had been calm for an hour by the time a tactical response team entered the unit using a variety of weapons systems, including a flash-bang grenade, pepper spray and pepper-ball, anti-riot shields and canines.
Two detainees suffered respiratory distress from the excessive use of pepper spray and were taken to a hospital along with one who suffered a shoulder injury. Another inmate who suffered respiratory distress had to be revived by emergency chest compressions and was taken to solitary confinement instead of a hospital, according to the report.
There was no attempt to de-escalate the conflict or warn the detainees, including those who may not have understood the directives issued by the sheriff’s office due to language barriers, the report said.
The response violated the sheriff department’s own policies and procedures and national detention standards by the federal Immigration Customs Enforcement, according to the report.
The sheriff’s office was ordered to conduct the COVID testing of the detainees by a federal judge as a result of a lawsuit. The judge found Hodgson acted with “deliberate indifference” to the substantial risk of harm to the detainee because he refused to release any detainees, conduct testing or contact tracing.
A spokesperson for the sheriff said the office was still reviewing the report and had no immediate comment.
The attorney general’s office is recommending a series of reforms to help protect inmates, employees and contractors who depend on the sheriff’s office to provide a safe working environment.
They include policies and procedures on de-escalation and enhanced reporting requirements on the use of force in addition to training staff working with detainees with limited or no English language skills.
If the sheriff’s office does not implement the recommendations, the attorney general’s office recommends that the federal Department of Homeland Security terminate its agreement with the sheriff’s office and calls for a law to prevent the Bristol County sheriff from housing ICE detainees or participating in federal immigration enforcement.
The attorney general’s office also reserves its right to pursue litigation on some or all of the issues identified in the investigation in the event that the recommendations are not satisfactorily addressed.
Healey’s office also recommends that the state Department of Public Health conduct a review of the medical record-keeping practices at the sheriff’s office and that the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security conduct a robust review of the office’s policies and procedures.
A lawyer's group representing the detainees applauded the report and asked for Hodgson to resign.
"Sheriff Hodgson has repeatedly been found, by both federal and state officials, to violate the rights of those in his care. He should step down before more people are harmed," Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, said in a statement.
