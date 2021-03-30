As more residents get vaccinated or become eligible to get a COVID-19 shot, more scammers are out trying to take advantage of the situation, the state Attorney General’s office said Tuesday.
In response, Attorney General Maura Healey issued an advisory about potential scams and misinformation intended to exploit the pandemic, while reminding residents to have confidence in the vaccination process.
Healey said her office has received reports about people getting spam or scam emails or texts after they’ve received vaccines or registered for vaccines through legitimate websites.
The emails and texts congratulate residents on their appointment or vaccination and ask them to click a link to claim a prize of some kind.
There have been no reported breaches of patient information from legitimate vaccine websites, so the timing of the scam emails and texts are likely coincidental, Healey’s office said.
She noted that more than 2 million residents have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.
“Scammers are always looking for the next opportunity to take advantage of a crisis, and now they are targeting people who may have just signed up for or received the vaccine,” Healey said in a statement.
She said her office will contact state officials and health care partners to ensure patient information isn’t being shared, compromised or sold through official vaccine websites.
“We want people to be confident about signing up for and receiving the vaccine through those sites, while remaining vigilant about vaccine scams,” Healey said.
Still, people should heed the following advice:
• Don’t respond to or click on links from a person or company you do not know, especially if it asks for personal or financial information. Instead, contact the person or company directly using a phone number or website you know is real. Never provide, via email or text, an unverified source with personal information, including passwords, bank account details or your Social Security number.
• Be wary of any unsolicited offers that require you to provide credit card or bank account information or ask for payment or a deposit in exchange for early or expedited access to vaccines.
The attorney general is also urging Faceboook and Twitter to take stronger measures to stop the spread of dangerous anti-vaxxer disinformation on their social media platforms.
For accurate information, Healey urges residents to consult with reputable sources including your doctor, trusted community leaders and local, federal and state health officials.
Anyone who receives the scam emails or texts should report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, IC3.gov.
If you have reason to think that your personal information has been compromised, contact the attorney general’s office at ago@mass.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.