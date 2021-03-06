Alice Joan Griffin was always there for others.
As a young girl, Christine Griffin remembers her mother hosting a massive gingerbread house decorating effort every weekend leading up to Christmas, inviting everyone, it seemed, from the neighborhood, elderly to local children.
In the 1970s, she served as a youth group counselor for Reach Out and Family Services in Attleboro before working as a social worker for the next 25 years. Her work focused on helping young people through substance abuse issues and toward a brighter future, and often times they returned to help her mentor the next generation.
If a family couldn’t afford counseling, Alice would barter services instead: Could they cut down a tree or fix her dryer?
She wanted them to get what they needed.
And it made an impact.
When Alice later entered an assisted living home to manage her Alzheimer’s, Christine had to sell the home that became dilapidated amid the disease.
A man who was in her program as a child caught wind and offered his help flipping the house, saying, “Your mom helped me. I’m going to help your mom.”
And when Christine was diagnosed with leukemia, her mother accompanied her to every appointment.
“She put in her free time to make people not feel alone,” Christine said.
It makes her death even more jarring.
“The world lost that,” Christine said.
Alice, 79, tested positive for coronavirus while living at Madonna Manor in North Attleboro last spring.
She died just a few days later, in the middle of the night, on May 6.
“That was heartbreaking,” Christine said. “She had done so much for everyone else her whole life, and here she was dying alone without her family. I will always feel terrible that I wasn’t by her side.”
Alice left behind two children, Christine and her brother James.
But in one last act of solace, Christine buried her mother with the ashes of her longtime companion, a dog named Milo who died a few years earlier.
“I hope that I did her justice,” she said.
