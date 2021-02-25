For the first time since early September, all 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle area are out of the coronavirus red zone.
For the week that ended on Thursday, the 10 communities were in the yellow zone, which denotes the second highest infection rate under the state’s color-coded rating system.
For more than five months, the area has endured a maelstrom of disease that has sickened 10,945 people and killed at least 105.
By the week ending Sept. 9, it had recorded 2,157 coronavirus cases and 149 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March.
By Thursday, five and a half months later, that toll had risen to 13,102 cases and at least 254 deaths.
This week, the case count came in at 302, 32 fewer than last week, which is a decline of 9.58 percent.
It’s the lowest case count since the week ending Nov. 5, when 274 new cases were recorded.
Norfolk had the fewest new cases with seven, while Attleboro, as usual, had the most, with 64.
The 302 cases are a 67 percent reduction from the high point for the area, the week ended Dec. 10, when 914 cases were recorded.
The average number of new cases per day fell from 26 for the week ended Feb. 18 to 22 for the week ended Thursday, a drop of 15.5 percent.
And the average percentage of positive coronavirus tests fell from 3.78 percent to 3.32 percent, a decline of 12 percent during the same period.
Meanwhile, as the case numbers fall, the number of vaccinations continue to creep up.
On Thursday, the state Department of Public Health reported that 454,472 residents, or 6.52 percent of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated.
Another 1,111,829, or 15.96 percent, had received one of the two required shots.
All told, 22.49 percent, or 1,566,301 of the state’s 6,964,383 residents, have received one or two shots.
