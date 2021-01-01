ATTLEBORO — As coronavirus cases soar statewide, all 10 towns in the Sun Chronicle region are in the coronavirus red zone for the first time since the state began its color-coded assessment system in August, according the weekly report released late Thursday afternoon by the state’s Department of Public Health.
Communities in the red zone are those which have the highest daily rate of infection and highest percentage of positive tests for the virus.
For the week ending Dec. 24, Foxboro and Wrentham were teetering on the edge of the red zone and this week they slipped into it when their positive test rates nudged up to 5.0 and 5.15 percent respectively.
Last week the towns were 0.1 and 0.12 points shy of 5.0 respectively and heading up.
Communities in the red zone are those with a daily average of at least 10 new cases per day during a 14-day period per 100,000 people and a positive test rate of at least 5 percent.
The new case rates for Foxboro and Wrentham have been well over a daily average of 10 for weeks.
Currently, those rates are 43.5 for Foxboro and 57.7 for Wrentham.
The other eight communities, Attleboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth and Seekonk have been in the red zone for the past three weeks.
Attleboro has spent the longest time in the red zone, seven consecutive weeks and 12 out of the last 14 weeks.
While the region’s new cases declined for the weeks ending Dec. 17 and Dec. 24 from 914 to 694, they went up by 70 to 764 for the week ending Dec. 31.
The number of deaths also increased by at least six bringing the total since March, when the pandemic first made itself felt, to 199.
The number of new cases for each town are Attleboro, 182; Foxboro, 61; Mansfield, 106; North Attleboro,126; Norfolk, 34; Norton, 60; Plainville, 40; Rehoboth, 47; Seekonk, 73 and Wrentham, 35.
The total number of cases regionwide since the beginning of the pandemic is 8,330.
The average number of daily new cases regionwide is 48.38 which is down from 54.75 for the week ending Dec. 24.
The average positive test percentage is down from 8.24 last week to 7.78 this week.
However the region’s positive test percentage is 1.27 points higher than the state’s average which is 6.51.
Statewide
Meanwhile, statewide more than half of all communities are now in the red zone.
Out of the 351 cities and towns 190 or 54 percent are in the red zone.
While cases statewide fell for the past two weeks this week, which ends today, the numbers appear to be rocketing up.
On Thursday DPH reported 6,887 confirmed new cases, the most ever for a single day.
And on Wednesday the number was 6,135.
That’s the first time two consecutive days of over 6,000 cases has been recorded.
So far this week, without today’s final numbers, the daily average of new confirmed cases it 4,724 which is the highest ever for the state.
In addition, through the first five days of the week the daily average for confirmed and probable cases is 5,115 which is the highest daily average so far.
Officials were expecting an increase in cases after the holidays, but it’s apparently not related to the new strain of the virus which is more contagious that has just appeared in different parts of the country.
As of Tuesday, it had not appeared in Attleboro according to Dr. Brian Patel, Chief of Emergency Services at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
However, doctors are on alert.
“We have not seen any patients that we are aware of with the new strain of the coronavirus,” he said in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle. “We continue to care for high numbers of (coronavirus) positive patients in the hospital and the community so the potential of a more contagious strain spreading locally is something we are monitoring closely as new data is released. As of now, there is no evidence that we need to change our current processes and we continue to maintain our high level (coronavirus) infection control protocols throughout the hospital.”
