Usually gray is considered a gloomy color.
But not today.
Gray is good.
For the week ending June 10, all 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle coverage area made it into the state’s coronavirus gray zone — or the zone with the lowest rate of infection — according to information provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
That’s the first time all 10 communities have been in the gray zone since the state began its color-coded coronavirus designation system in August of last year.
The gray designation for all comes with plummeting coronavirus numbers statewide and locally.
There were just 14 new cases among the 10 communities which have recorded at least 292 deaths since the pandemic began in March of last year, and a total of 16,391 cases.
That’s the lowest new case total since the color-coded system began and likely the lowest since the pandemic began.
The highest new case total for a single week was 914 for the week ending Dec. 10, which means cases have been reduced 98 percent.
All 10 communities were in the red zone — the zone with the highest rate of infection — for four consecutive weeks from the week ending Dec. 31 through the week ending Jan. 21. All 10 made it to the yellow zone — the zone with the second highest rate of infection — in the week ending Feb. 25, but it was not to last.
All 10 finally made it to the yellow or green zones in the week ending April 29 and have been working toward the grey zone ever since.
In the week ending June 3, nine of the 10 communities had made it to the grey zone — only Attleboro was still in the green zone, the zone with the third highest rate of infection.
For the week ending June 10, there were 14 new cases and an average of 1.2 new cases per day over a 14-day period per 100,000 people.
The average coronavirus positive test percentage for the area was 0.5 percent.
By comparison, for the week ending Jan. 21 when all communities were in the red zone, there were 722 new cases, an average of 56 new cases per day over 14 days per 100,000 people, and a coronavirus positive test percentage of 7.5 percent.
