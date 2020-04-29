Every town in The Sun Chronicle circulation area has now reported at least one death from the coronavirus.
The death toll for the 10-town area is now 70.
On Wednesday, Wrentham reported eight deaths and Rehoboth reported one, its first. They were the last two towns to report fatalities.
Mansfield added one.
Attleboro, the largest of the 10 communities, has the most deaths with 29 and the most cases with 435.
The area also reported 42 new cases, including 14 in North Attleboro, 10 in Attleboro, seven in Wrentham, four each in Norton and Seekonk and three in Foxboro.
All told, the area has recorded 1,127 cases in the approximately six weeks since March 15.
Meanwhile, Bristol County recorded 10 additional deaths and 159 new cases, while Norfolk County reported 36 new deaths and 132 new cases.
Bristol has a total of 165 deaths and 3,428 cases. Norfolk has 484 deaths and 5,700 cases.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital reported 36 coronavirus patients with six of them in the intensive care unit.
Statewide, the numbers were disappointing for the second straight day. Both deaths and cases were back on the upswing after a two-day decline in deaths and a four-day decline in cases.
The state recorded 252 new deaths, up from 150 on Tuesday, and 1,963 cases, up from 1,840.
Deaths statewide total 3,405 and cases total 60,265.
Those increasing numbers came one day after Gov. Charlie Baker extended the closure of “non-essential” businesses to May 18 in a continuing effort to stem the rising tide of the virus.
Businesses had been scheduled to reopen on May 4 along with schools.
School was canceled for the rest of the academic year last week.
Baker also announced the formation of a commission to lay plans to reopen the state’s economy.
