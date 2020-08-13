SEEKONK — A suspected “ghost gun” trafficker allegedly sold a 9 mm handgun to an undercover officer in a Route 6 parking lot two weeks ago and complained the coronavirus pandemic had taken a toll on his weapons inventory.
Brian McCarthy, 33, of Bridgeport, Conn., has been charged in U.S. District Court in Boston with one count of dealing firearms without a federal license, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston said Wednesday.
A ghost gun is a firearm that has been manufactured from parts and is untraceable because it does not have a serial number, according to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
McCarthy, a former Marshfield resident, has been held in custody since his arrest by federal ATF agents July 31 in the parking lot of the At Home store at 1110 Fall River Ave. (Route 6).
He is accused of trafficking ghost guns from his home in Connecticut between June 17, where he allegedly sold a ghost Glock 9 mm handgun to an informant in Kingston, and July 31, when he was arrested in Seekonk.
In Seekonk, McCarthy allegedly agreed to sell an informant two ghost Glock 9 mm guns for $5,000. However, he allegedly only arrived with one and promised to deliver the second one “in the next few days.”
“McCarthy stated he has spoken to a guy in Germany to learn about converting Glocks to full-auto. McCarthy went on to say that his inventory has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and that he gets his (expletive) from France,” according to the federal complaint filed by an ATF agent.
When agents approached McCarthy’s car, he saw them and allegedly took a Rock Island Armory 1911 .45 caliber pistol from a waistband holster and threw it out the driver’s side window.
The semiautomatic weapon was loaded with seven rounds, including one in the chamber, and a check revealed it was reported stolen May 31 from a federally-licensed dealer in Trumball, Conn., officials said.
After searching his home, agents say they seized two ghost Glock handguns, an assault-style rifle part and accessories, almost 300 rounds of ammunition, assorted gun parts and gun-assembly tools.
The investigation began in May 2019 after a state trooper recovered a Glock 9 mm ghost gun following a traffic stop in Plymouth, according to the complaint.
Confidential informants told investigators McCarthy was allegedly making and selling ghost guns. Authorities later obtained a subpoena and learned he was allegedly receiving shipments of gun parts before they arranged undercover weapons purchases from the defendant, according to the complaint.
If convicted, McCarthy faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
A public defender assigned to represent McCarthy could not immediately be reached by The Sun Chronicle for comment.
