Sturdy to hold virtual vaccine forum
Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro will be holding a virtual town hall from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28 to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Antonella Fine, physician director of hospital infection control, and Dr. Brian Patel, chief of emergency services and associate chief quality officer, will present an overview of the vaccine and then open up the meeting to attendees. “We encourage our community residents to attend this virtual program to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine,” hospital spokeswoman Kathi Hague said. “The program will answer many questions regarding vaccine effectiveness, safety, and side effects.” To reserve space online and to receive a link, register at www.sturdymemorial.org/vaccine by Wednesday, Jan. 27. Space is limited.
Children’s safety forum Friday
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Bristol County will convene a virtual forum Friday, Jan. 29 to educate legislators about the realities of children and families suffering abuse and violence. The goal of the forum is to raise awareness about the CAC’s efforts to protect children and to aid in the prevention of child sexual abuse. CAC will share data and inform attendees about initiatives to keep children safe. “Since the inception of our organization 14 years ago, we have seen a steady increase in cases of child abuse and violence,” said Lara Stone and Cathy Rutkowski, co-executive directors of the organization. “This event emphasizes the vital need to protect children especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when more children experience unsafe and stressful home life situations.” Attendees will include state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro.
Red Cross needs blood
January and February are typically a challenging time to collect blood donations. Besides the cold and sometimes snowy weather and the flu season, add in a pandemic and this year is tougher than usual. That’s why the American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to donate blood, plasma or platelets. Make your appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. The following drives are being held in the area:
Wrentham — Thursday, Jan. 28, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lake Pearl, 299 Creek St.
Foxboro — Saturday, Jan. 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St.
Franklin — Wednesday, Feb. 3, 1 to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 91 Jordan Road.
