FOXBORO — Nearly 600 area residents participated in this year’s Neponset Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Foxboro on Oct. 4. They raised more than $260,000 for the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Due to the pandemic, walk participants are not fundraising in person and continue to raise funds to reach the goal of $592,000 by Dec. 31.
“We are grateful to all of our volunteers, sponsors, participants and donors,” said Jim Wessler, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter. “We are all facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their commitment to Walk to End Alzheimer’s makes an enormous difference to families impacted by this devastating disease and advancing the science that will change the course of this disease for millions.”
Since the pandemic hit in March, the Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter has been offering education and support programs online. Expanded virtual resources include a new program, COVID Caring Conversations, a series of topic-focused facilitated discussions for people living with dementia, caregivers, and healthcare professionals that address the complexities presented by the crisis. In Massachusetts alone, there are more than 130,000 people living with the disease and 340,000 caregivers.
“We are seeing steady demand for our online education programs and support groups,” said Wessler. “Alzheimer’s can be a terribly isolating disease even under normal circumstances.
Families tell us that being able to connect with us during the current pandemic has been a lifeline. We intend to continue to be there and support Massachusetts families throughout the pandemic and beyond.”
Neponset Valley residents who were unable to participate in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s but still want to make a donation can do so by visiting www.alzwalkMANH.org and clicking on the Foxborough Walk.
