Two days before moving into her dorm last week, Lizzy Davis rattled off Quinnipiac University’s coronavirus protocols flawlessly:
- A COVID-19 test was awaiting her arrival, with several more potentially ahead.
- A health app will track her symptoms and a mask is required even to go to the bathroom.
- Socialization is limited, with students restricted to their own dorms and allowed one visitor in their room.
The 18-year-old from Foxboro knows none of this is normal, but she is now used to a life far from normal.
“It’s something we’ve all had to adjust to over the last few months, getting used to all of the new COVID protocols, so it’s an adjustment, but it’s not too big of one that we can’t handle,” Davis said.
“I guess we really don’t know what the results are until everyone gets on campus. But worse things are happening to other people, and we’re fortunate we even get the chance to go. I just hope everyone follows the protocols so we get to stay.”
As freshmen prepare for this typically exciting step toward their future, these are the shadows that now follow them. They graduated high school during a pandemic and now enter college still in one.
But many are heading to campus determined to prevent a second wave, though there is no telling if it will work.
In widely publicized media reports, college students have already defied guidelines in favor of large parties, and administrators have chided and threatened them for jeopardizing their safety and the safety of others.
“Just like with everything else, it still feels like nobody knows anything,” said Nick Marciano, an 18-year-old Mansfield native. “What’s next? Am I going to move in and come home in two weeks if Bentley (University) has an outbreak?”
The memory of spring school closures feels like a distant warning but also a source of comfort, students said. At least if it happens again, they’ll know what to expect.
For some it already has.
Stung by a lost senior year, Allison Janineh tried not to get her hopes up as she prepared for her first year at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, filling her closet with bins of snacks, room decor, and matching photo sets she gifted each of her friends.
The Norton teenager was cautious, at least until her housing assignment arrived just a week and a half before move-in.
“I felt secure for the first time that I was going to go to campus,” Janineh, 18, said.
She expected online classes, but was ready to enjoy the social aspects of college: Eating in dining halls ranked No. 1 in the country, attending rowdy hockey games and swimming on the club team.
But within 24 hours, the school closed the campus.
“College is 50 percent school and 50 percent the experiences you have,” Janineh said. “Now not having that — I’m missing out.”
She contemplated a transfer to her second choice school, but it went fully remote, too. She considered taking the semester off to work, but with a double degree she already has a heavier course load than normal.
So, next came acceptance.
“Going into college, I was ready to be my own person and change and grow — it’s different to do that in the same walls you grew up in,” Janineh said. “But I’m going to take this in stride. It’s safer for everyone, and I think most schools will end up remote anyways.”
But her dorm supplies will need to find a new home.
“Every time I wake up to see it, it reminds me of where I should be and where I am,” she said.
Sam Osa-Agbontaen’s off-to-college prep included checking daily emails from Harvard University.
“I’m really just waiting on any news on this,” the 18-year-old North Attleboro resident said. “I don’t know what it’s like to prepare for college any other way, so this is really just my norm.”
One requirement for an on-campus return was an evacuation plan for each student.
“So, it’s a risk we choose to take, knowing it is there,” Osa-Agbontaen said. “If we hadn’t gone through what we did in March, it would’ve been tough. But having been through that — anything else after that has the hindsight of what already happened and kind of eases any potential anxiety. I know that’s the worst-case scenario.”
And college, to him, is still exciting. He’s ready to meet new people with different perspectives and join the debate team and engineering student association, even if that participation is virtual.
Davis sees the newness of a coronavirus-ruled campus as an opportunity for independence.
“It’s hard navigating a new thing like college,” she said, “but especially with this — nobody else has gone through this. You can’t ask questions or for help on how this goes. You’re kind of taking it on yourself.”
But the pandemic has brought some disappointments.
Her parents spent the spring on Zoom chats with their college roommates, and she wonders how the pandemic will affect her chances at the same long-lasting relationships.
“Everyone always talks about how they met their best friends in college,” Davis said. “My challenge will be how to find friendships that will last forever when the population is so limited for who you can meet. And it’s not just the people you meet but the memories you make with them, but so much is limited on where we can go and what we can do.”
Marciano was headed to play football for Bentley, so his disappointment lay in a canceled season.
“You can’t put 100 people in a room right now, let alone a weight room,” he said.
And he is disappointed in the move toward online classes as well, preferring hands-on learning and the chance to ask questions in person. Three of his courses are planning a hybrid approach, but he expects that to change.
He is still hopeful that football will be postponed to the spring and looks forward to getting to know the rest of his team.
“It’s definitely not the typical first year of college experience, but we have to kind of deal with what’s at hand,” he said. “I’m excited to start my college career: Meet new people, figure out what I want to do, learn new things and hopefully play some football, and then see everyone at Thanksgiving break.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.