Tuesday is Election Day, but it will be an Election Day like no other.
There are two major reasons for that.
The first is that it’s being conducted under the ever-present pall of a pandemic.
Since March, coronavirus has killed 228,234 in the U.S. and 9,924 in Massachusetts, as of midweek.
Second is the presence of a wide and bitter divide between the two main political parties.
And there are subcategories to both reasons.
For more than 200 years, Election Day has been the day voters go to the polls, but that’s increasingly become less and less so and never more so than this year.
The change was spurred mostly by coronavirus and the authorization of mail-in balloting so voters don’t have to expose themselves to crowds and the highly contagious virus. It is especially dangerous for those over 60 and those with underlying medical conditions.
As a result, almost 45 percent of all voters in The Sun Chronicle’s 10-community coverage area have voted before Election Day.
That, in turn, will reduce the usual Election Day deluge at the polls.
In 2016, the turnout for the area was 77 percent.
But this year, the mail-in vote has produced a pre-election deluge of ballots in election offices instead.
Some staffers are working 12-hour days and seven days a week to process them.
As of Thursday at 1:30 p.m., 44.47 percent of the 146,601 registered voters in The Sun Chronicle area had already voted, a full four days before the election.
That’s 65,201 voters filling in the circles beside their favorite candidates.
By contrast, in 2016 the area cast 34,640 early ballots, or 26 percent of the 132,886 registered voters at that time.
In 2016, there was no mail-in voting except for the usual absentee ballots.
When all is said and done, those 65,201 votes could multiply to the 50 percent mark, or 73,300 votes, because there are at least 11,233 ballots still out there to be collected. That would bring the total to 76,434.
In addition, mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3, but don’t have to be in the election office until Nov. 6. That could well cause the election to end late, especially in a close local contest of some kind.
By Thursday morning, 14,603 ballots had been mailed to Attleboro voters. That’s 45 percent of the city’s 32,279 registered voters.
In some communities, the percentage is even higher. In North Attleboro, it was 49 percent. In Mansfield, it was 56 percent.
Norfolk had the highest percentage at 61 percent.
Eight of the 10 communities were over 50 percent.
With mail-in ballots deluging local election offices combined with steady in-person early voting, which ended Friday, some local officials believe turnout records will be broken this year.
Intense emotions
Intense emotions running through the Republican and Democratic parties are also prompting the surge in voting.
The two major political parties may not have been this divided since the Civil War.
As an example, Republican 4th District congressional candidate Julie Hall said “the America we know and love is at stake in this election.”
Her opponent, Democrat Jake Auchincloss, responded by saying, “I agree.”
But the viewpoints of those two candidates running to replace Rep. Joseph Kennedy III couldn’t be more different.
Hall is a conservative Republican and Auchincloss is a liberal Democrat, or as he has called himself, a “pragmatic progressive.”
The same difference is true for Republican Kevin O’Connor who’s challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Edward Markey for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
And the most intense race of all is between Republican President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger.
The main event between Trump and Biden in this deep blue Democratic state is not expected to be close.
In the last three presidential elections, the Democratic candidates typically received about 2 million votes and the Republican candidates about 1 million.
Meanwhile, the wide divide has resulted in often acidic acrimony from the two sides, sometimes resulting in violence. That happened in Boston two weeks ago when pro- and anti-Trump groups showed up in Copley Square at the same time.
But the wide divide always results in what could be considered exaggerated characterizations of each by the other.
Comparison
The only year this year can easily be compared to in recent times is 2016, when Trump, who is now 74, emerged out of the world of New York real estate to capture the presidency. It shocked the nation, or at the very least, Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton and her supporters, whose polling data showed she was on a path to victory.
This year, the Democratic Party nominated Biden, 77, who has 47 years of experience in Washington, to go up against Trump, who in 2016 campaigned on building a wall on the southern border, cutting taxes and, if he got the opportunity, appointing conservative judges to the Supreme Court.
But Trump’s policies and some of his actions have galvanized Democrats, who have criticized the administration since Trump’s first day in office. And that included a failed impeachment effort.
Meanwhile, Biden has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris for his running mate. In 2019, Harris was ranked the most liberal U.S. senator by the nonpartisan, independent congressional tracker GovTrack.us.
Back in February, Biden said if elected his administration would one day be considered “as one of the most progressive administrations in American history.”
His association with Harris and, to a lesser extent, Sen. Bernie Sanders has led Trump and supporters to brand Biden a socialist who will lead the nation way to the left.
On the other hand, Biden and his supporters have labeled Trump and his supporters and their conservative views as “racist,” “misogynistic,” “homophobic” and “xenophobic.”
In short, Trump wants to continue steering the nation to the right and Biden wants to steer it left.
The two are engaged in an epic wrestling match for control of the nation’s future.
Difference in campaigning
The difference in campaigning is distinct as well.
Usually both main candidates hit the campaign trail hard throughout the election season.
This year, Trump was on the road more.
Trump is barnstorming across the swing states of Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, Ohio and North Carolina.
He’s doing as many as three rallies a day, which attract thousands of people.
Biden is taking a quieter approach and often puts what the press calls “a lid” on his campaign for days at time.
Former president Barack Obama has campaigned in Florida for him while Biden’s gatherings feature supporters who wear masks and often sit in cars to avoid the pandemic. Biden has ventured into Pennsylvania and most recently Georgia.
On Friday, both candidates had three campaign stops. Both would be in Minnesota and Wisconsin; Trump was also heading to Florida and Biden to Iowa.
Nonetheless, at this writing, a number of polls put the low-profile Biden in the lead.
Some say the race is too close to call, but Trump predicts “a beautiful red wave.”
And debates between the two were each unique.
The first was peppered with constant interruptions and insults.
The second was canceled because of coronavirus concerns after Trump contracted the disease.
He rejected a request for a virtual debate.
Instead, the two held separate “town halls.”
The third debate was fairly tame considering the distaste each candidate has for the other.
‘Excitement, enthusiasm’
Attleboro election commission chairman George Spatcher politely describes the electoral uproar as “excitement, enthusiasm and passion.”
But that passion is likely to result in a bigger than normal number of voters, he said.
“I believe we will have a record turnout,” Spatcher said this week, estimating that the number in Attleboro could get to 80 percent or more.
In 2016, Attleboro’s turnout was 71 percent.
As of Thursday, the city was at 38 percent with at least a couple of thousand more mail-in votes still to come in.
Thousands more will vote in person on Election Day.
Spatcher’s counterpart in North Attleboro, Christine Kristeller, agrees.
In her town, the turnout could be as high as 85 percent, she said.
“We expect it to surpass the 2016 turnout,” she said.
That was 77 percent.
By Thursday afternoon, 40 percent of North Attleboro voters had cast ballots.
And while the presidential election always prompts a big turnout, Kristeller pointed out that local races will draw people to the polls as well.
Attleboro resident Julie Hall is expected to pull in a lot of locals in her quest for Kennedy’s 4th District seat in Congress.
And then there’s the race to replace state Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, who decided not to seek another term in the Statehouse. Democrat Adam Scanlon is facing off against Republican John Simmons for what has been a Republican-held seat for decades. That could be a close one.
In addition, there are two hot ballot questions.
One on “right to repair” that affects small auto repair shops and a second on “ranked-choice voting.”
Kristeller said she’s never seen so much interest in an election as this year, virus or no virus.
People are talking about it and they are talking about it to her and not just because she’s on the election commission, she said.
“This one has really taken off,” Kristeller said.
Statewide the turnout in 2016 was 74 percent, so it doesn’t take too much to imagine with all the commotion it could top 80 percent.
The numbers, even here in deeply blue Massachusetts — which has only voted for a Republican president four times in the 23 elections since 1928 — will likely bounce up because people are cranked up.
For the record, the state went for Dwight D. Eisenhower twice, in 1952 and 1956, and Ronald Reagan twice, in 1980 and 1984.
Other than that, Massachusetts has been true blue and none more so than in 1972 when it was the only state to vote for Democrat George McGovern, as Richard Nixon won 49 states in a red wave landslide.
When Nixon later got into trouble with the Watergate scandal, Massachusetts residents plastered bumper stickers on their cars saying “Don’t blame me, I’m from Massachusetts.”
But while Massachusetts is Democratic through and through, there are pockets of resistance.
There have been pro-Trump demonstrations like the one in Boston at Copley Square, where counter-protesters burned Trump in effigy and clashed with police on Oct. 18.
A more peaceful demonstration took place in Norton last week when Trump backers took to the Town Common to express their support, but were met by Wheaton College students.
The groups were on opposite sides of the street and at opposite ends of the political spectrum.
Trump supporters chanted “four more years” and the Wheaton students chanted “vote him out.”
Fortunately, chanting was pretty much the most violent thing that happened there.
But violence has happened and it has not escaped the attention of local election officials, including Spatcher.
Spatcher said the state sent out warnings to all communities to be aware of the possibility of trouble at the polling places and to prepare.
“We have talked about it and we’ve met with (Police) Chief (Kyle) Heagney,” Spatcher said.
While the city is not anticipating trouble, it’s prepared to deal with it.
“He is prepared to deploy people, if necessary,” Spatcher said of Heagney. “If we need help, it will be available. We don’t want people to feel intimidated. We want people to feel safe.”
But the day won’t start with a heavy police presence.
There will be no more than the usual presence of police in the polling places, Spatcher said.
He was echoed by Mayor Paul Heroux who said police have a contingency plan, if needed.
Meanwhile, Kristeller in North Attleboro isn’t anticipating any trouble.
She has faith in her fellow citizens.
“I would find it hard to believe something like that could happen here,” she said.
But she also said she “could be wrong.”
And speaking of safety, the invisible, tiny enemy, coronavirus, is a big concern.
The virus requires voting booths to be placed at safe distances from each other.
Attleboro usually uses a booth that has four compartments, but because of the virus only two of the compartments can be used at a time to ensure a safe distance between voters.
As a result, it will also use what are known as “suitcase” booths, which can be lined up against a wall and suitably spaced in order to accommodate more voters.
“We’ve geared up for as much capacity as we can,” Spatcher said, noting that he expects a crowd despite the heavy early voting turnout.
“We’ll be busy, but I don’t think we’ll have a problem with capacity,” he said.
Meanwhile, Plexiglas partitions will separate poll workers from voters and booths will be sanitized on a regular basis, Spatcher said.
In addition, masks will be available for those who forget them and if someone declines to wear a mask, there will be a special area set aside for that person to vote, he said.
But he doesn’t anticipate too many problems along those lines.
“I think most people are using common sense and are using masks,” Spatcher said.
In North Attleboro, where all voting will take place at the high school, every other voting booth is cordoned off, Kristeller said.
Wipes are provided to every voter who’s asked to clean the booth after use.
Pens are returned and cleaned before being given to the next voter, Kristeller said.
And masks will be provided to anyone who doesn’t have one.
Of course, the two main candidates disagree on the proper way to address the virus that nationwide has afflicted 8.9 million and caused 228,234 deaths since March.
Trump wants schools and businesses open as pharmaceutical companies develop treatments and vaccines. He says the nation is “turning the corner” on the disease.
Meanwhile, Biden said the nation is facing “a dark winter,” and has called for a “national mask mandate.”
There’s not much normal about this Election Day.
