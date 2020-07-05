The usual festivities of the nation’s birthday were not to be found over the weekend, as coronavirus concerns shut down many formal celebrations across the area, such as the city’s Fourth of July parade and fireworks display.
Other activities, such as Kidz 4th Fun, were also not held this year, leaving many families seeking alternative, safe ways for their children to enjoy themselves during the holiday weekend.
What would have been a lively, colorful sky at Attleboro High School for the city’s annual fireworks display on Friday night was only darkness, save for the full buck moon that rose over the city on the evening of July 4.
However, the sounds of illegal fireworks ricocheted throughout the city once the sun set on Saturday night alone.
Yet many people took the restrictions and cancellations with stride and a stiff upper lip.
“I think (the cancellations) were expected. I wasn’t disappointed,” said Leigh DeLuca of Brockton, who spent Sunday afternoon at the World War I Memorial Park in North Attleboro with her husband and two daughters.
With “everything going on” in the world, DeLuca said, the lack of fireworks and parades seemed to pale in comparison.
“There’s a lot more going on in the world than to be disappointed about canceling fireworks,” DeLuca said. “There’s going to be time for fireworks throughout our lives.”
In lieu of large gatherings in public places, focusing on family time was a common thread for the DeLucas and other area residents.
“I thought it was better to err on the side of caution,” said Julie Cure of Attleboro, who was also at the playground in the park with her 3-year-old daughter Amelia. “I wasn’t too disappointed. My husband just barbecued some chicken and we stayed home.”
A quiet picnic in Capron Park was still a fun outing for McKayla and Robbie Perry of Attleboro, along with their 5-month-old daughter Vivian, who was born Feb. 1.
The scaled-down 4th of July weekend was not exactly the type of holiday McKayla Perry had initially planned for her infant daughter, however.
The original plan would have been to head to Plymouth to visit Perry’s mother, and to take in the sights and sounds of the town’s celebrations, as well as a visit with family members.
But COVID-19 concerns for the baby, as well as for both of the Perrys with their health issues, obliged extra precautions, although not without a certain degree of regret.
“I would have loved to take (Vivian) to Plymouth...she hasn’t met everyone (in the family),” McKayla Perry said.
Jake Rich of Taunton and Sara Comeau of Franklin were not so keen on large gatherings, either — both for themselves and their 5-year-old son Adam Rich.
“Even if (the July 4 festivities) weren’t canceled, we probably wouldn’t have gone,” Jake Rich said.
Comeau called the holiday weekend “an expected disappointment.”
“Everything else has been canceled at this point,” she said.
