Finding “fur-ever” homes for animals living in area shelters and foster care is a hard enough job as it is. But in the time of coronavirus, it’s reached a whole new level.
Local shelters and rescue operations are closed to the public until further notice, and the animals they care for are, like their human counterparts, waiting for the pandemic to end.
At Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue in Plainville, part of the adoption process requires meet-and-greets for the potential family at a cat’s foster home. But because of social distancing, Angelcat is unable to do them, and adoptions won’t be able to take place until distancing guidelines change. Right now, Angelcat is primarily fundraising online and using social media to broadcast its needs.
“We want to make sure our fosters, volunteers and adopters all remain as safe as possible,” social media coordinator and volunteer Jessica Holmes said. “We’ll continue to fundraise in creative ways to ensure that we will be able to take in and care for as many cats/kittens as we can and keep them off the streets during this time.”
There are foster applications available on their website, www.angelcathaven.com.
Mansfield Animal Shelter is still able to go out and do emergency calls, but adoptions are on hold. Only one volunteer is allowed on the cat side of the shelter and one on the dog side per shift. Currently, the shelter has 12 cats and three dogs on premises and one dog in foster care.
“Normally I have five to seven volunteers every evening, some to work with the animals and some to work with the public as they come in to adopt,” Animal Control Officer Jeff Collins said. “Now we’ve cut back to keep the social distancing going.”
Once the building reopens, Collins hopes they will go back to having more people working with the animals.
“Socialization is one of the biggest keys in helping to adopt animals,” he said. “It makes a difference in how the animals react to people when they come in.
“No matter how nice a shelter is, it’s still a high-stress area for an animal. The number of volunteers I have been blessed with helps alleviate some of that stress for the animals and it also makes them much more adoptive.”
North Attleboro Animal Shelter has been getting a decent amount of animals in, said director Felicia Camara. Staff are feeding, cleaning and giving them medical attention, but they’re not able to do adoptions at this time.
“That’s what’s hurting the shelter,” Camara said. “We have animals and people that want to come together to start a family and COVID-19 is stopping us from doing that.”
Right now, the shelter is home to cats, dogs, guinea pigs and a turtle. Because it’s closed to the public, it can’t have families come in and meet the animals. Without that, they can’t do any adoptions or fostering.
“For us here, we have to read the body language and people’s reaction of the animal to make sure it’s a good fit,” Camara said. “If I can’t get close enough to people to read the animal’s body language so that I can see their reaction from the animal to this potential adopter, we’re dead in the water.
“It’s a sad time for us. On the other hand, we’re getting to spend more time with animals that are severely shy to humans. We’re able to bring them out of their shell more quickly now that the shelter is closed.”
The Massachusetts Feline Intervention Alliance Inc. (MA-F.I. A) in Attleboro, a foster-based rescue group, has been doing its best to social distance since the outbreak began, President Nicole Haggerty said.
All of the organization’s cats are in foster homes for the time being, but they’re going to have to transition at some point if pandemic restrictions continue.
“It’s been financially draining,” Haggerty said. “Our funds have been used a lot more. We’ve been providing all the food, cat litter and medical care.
“We want our cats to be adopted, so we’re just trying to go by what the state says right now.”
MA-F.I. A is in the process of putting its applications online at mafiacatgroup.org for people to see their cats.
“We do a great job of fitting our felines with the right family,” Haggerty said. “When families come to meet them, we want to make sure all of that works together. Once we’re allowed to get back to normal business, more people will want to adopt and foster.”
