WRENTHAM — Even with the social distancing requirement changing the socialization aspect of the Gary Mirliss Memorial Blood Drive, more than 120 donors from several communities still made time to attend the 17th annual event at its new location of Lake Pearl Luciano’s on Saturday.
The blood drive, named in honor of the Norfolk resident who died of leukemia in 2001, will help support cancer patients at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Children’s Hospital Boston.
For years, the drive was held at King Philip Middle School, but that location’s smaller space, including the possibility of unavailability due to COVID-19 concerns, was not conducive for the event this time.
The larger floor plan of Lake Pearl Luciano’s gave ample space for those donating blood and the healthcare workers. Mirliss’ son Gregory and his mother Dee Dee were grateful for the venue’s administrators’ use of space.
“They worked with us for months to get this organized, and I just can’t thank them enough,” Dee Dee Mirliss said.
Diane Kingston, the practice manager for the Kraft Donor Center, worked with her colleagues to ensure a safe and healthy environment for everyone involved, saying that everything was wiped down with disinfecting wipes, from the pens to the chairs.
Additionally, in the main ballroom, where some donations were collected, there were only 12 chairs available for donors to wait, with ample spacing between them.
On the two donation buses, the maximum number of people allowed was five.
And to eliminate as many touch points as possible, donors could fill out a “fast track” the night before — that is, an online event invite that had donation and event information, as well as a questionnaire and a bar code to scan when arriving at the blood drive.
Kingston said the donors were “absolutely” following the rules, and that the need for blood and platelet donations was “very high.”
Typically, the month of January is a low point in the year for blood donations, but in the midst of COVID-19, these donations are even lower than normal and the hospitals are strained.
Fortunately, however, the 126 appointment slots for the event had been filled by the previous Tuesday.
“We are definitely getting the maximum amount of blood (donations) we could in spite of COVID,” he said.
Erin Fruci of Walpole was among donors pleased with the drive’s safety measures.
“This is definitely more spaced out,” she said.
And even in the time of a pandemic, Gregory Mirliss said that people still wanted to come to the well-known blood drive, even if the gathering at tables over pizza and pancakes in the middle school’s cafeteria as in previous years was not a possibility this year.
Mirliss said that one donor told him how “great” it was that he was still able to carry on a “legacy project” that had a lasting impact in the community.
“We’re getting a lot of the same people that have always come, but we’re getting new people as well, which is great,” Mirliss said.
And Dee Dee Mirliss, remembering her husband’s spirit of giving, said he would have been “very proud” of this year’s blood drive.
