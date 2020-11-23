ATTLEBORO -- The night a city firefighter was released from the hospital this weekend from COVID-19 another firefighter was hospitalized for the virus.
The firefighter was brought by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital Saturday night just after a firefighter was being released after spending a week at the hospital with COVID-19, Paul Jacques, president of the city firefighter’s union, said Monday.
The firefighter was admitted just after city firefighters and police conducted a “drive-by” parade around the hospital Saturday night. The parade was in support of the firefighter admitted last week. He was released just as the parade was occurring and is now home recuperating, Jacques said.
Both men also suffered from double pneumonia, he added.
Firefighters will conduct a drive-by parade in support of the firefighter now at Sturdy, Jacques said.
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, three city firefighters have been hospitalized after contracting the disease. A deputy fire chief, who suffered severe symptoms and was treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, has recently returned to work after a lengthy convalescence, Jacques said.
Several firefighters who were in contact with the firefighters now hospitalized are on a department-ordered quarantine, he said.
At this time, Jacques said, the Attleboro Firefighters Local 848 is unsure of the injured-on-duty status of some of the firefighters who have contracted the highly contagious virus.
The union and the city differ about language in the contract concerning COVID-19 and when a firefighter is eligible for injured-on-duty determination.
Mayor Paul Heroux said COVID-19 is not a communicable disease that is covered in the contract as a “presumptive injury.” However, Heroux said the city will grant injured-on duty-status to any firefighter who can demonstrate that they contracted the virus on the job.
Before firefighters arrive at an emergency call, dispatchers are trained to determine the possibility of COVID-19 exposure. In addition, the mayor said he has instructed the health department to notify the fire department about the addresses of residents infected with the virus.
Meanwhile, Heroux says firefighters are still covered by medical insurance that pays their hospital bills, hazard duty stipend, full pay while out sick and other benefits.
Jacques said there is “strong infectious disease presumptive language’ in the contract, meaning that firefighters do not have to prove a link to be eligible for injured-on-duty status.
“Our members are on the front lines of this pandemic. The circumstances experienced today are another example of the sacrifice and dedication our members show on a daily basis,” Jacques said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.