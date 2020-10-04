Coronavirus is continuing to make an impact in area communities, including Attleboro, where another firefighter has tested positive for the virus, and in Mansfield, where a member of the school community has tested positive as well.
Paul Jacques, president of Attleboro Firefighters Local 848 released a statement indicating the number of firefighters who have tested positive for COVID-19 has increased to 10. In addition, two dispatchers have also tested positive, bringing the total cases in the department to 12.
Meanwhile, Mansfield Superintendent Teresa Murphy notified parents on Saturday night that a person in the school community tested positive for COVID-19. The email did not indicate whether the individual was a student, teacher or staff member, nor did it indicate the particular school.
While the number of cases within the Attleboro fire department rose by one, Jacques said there was also some good news.
“These10 firefighters and two dispatchers continue to be quarantined and are being monitored according to public health guidelines. Thankfully, the one member hospitalized has been released and is home receiving further treatment due to the severity of symptoms”
Jacques said all firefighters, staff and dispatchers have been tested for the virus and most tested negative — though a few are still awaiting results.
“This coronavirus outbreak has been a very taxing and strenuous time for all involved,” Jacques said. “All of us are relieved to have our member out of the hospital and back home with us and family. There is still a long road of recovery ahead, but Local 848 will ensure this member and all members tested positive will be cared for to the fullest extent.”
Jacques also thanked the public for its support.
In Mansfield, Murphy’s email gave few specifics on the case within the school community. However, Murphy said all close contacts of the individual — anyone who has been within six feet of the person for at least 15 minutes in school spaces, on a bus or during extracurricular activities, would receive notifications.
“Our first responsibility is to keep our students and staff safe. We are following all department of health protocols, including collaborating with public health officials to complete contact tracing,” Murphy said in the email.
The majority of Mansfield students are currently attending school remotely, as students are not scheduled to begin attending in-person classes until the week of Oct. 12. Teachers are in classrooms providing remote lessons and a small number of the district’s students are attending in-person classes inside school buildings.
“As always we ask any staff or parents of students who test positive for COVID-19 to report the results to the school nurse. We are grateful to our staff and families for their continued efforts to stay home at the first sign of symptoms. These measures, taken in combination with our in-school mitigation strategies such as frequent hand washing, mask wearing, social distancing, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, greatly reduce the risk of additional transmission,” Murphy said.
