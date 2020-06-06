The state is poised to reopen child care centers as soon as Monday under Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker’s plan, but area providers say meeting the new requirements for health and safety will be a challenge.
Baker this past week called the reopening plan “a very comprehensive and, we believe, effective and implementable proposal with respect to how to open up child care and how to support summer camps.”
The Minimum Requirements for Health and Safety, developed by the Department of Early Education and Care, require day care centers to submit detailed reopening plans including plans for cleaning, handling sick and symptomatic children, coordinating space, communicating with parents, and more.
The plans must be submitted and approved by the EEC before facilities can reopen.
“If the Commonwealth is in Phase 2, child care programs will be allowed to begin caring for children as soon as their plans are approved by the Department of Early Education and Care,” said Colleen Quinn, communications director of the Executive Office of Education, Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
The EEC is going to provide templates for the child care centers’ plans, but they haven’t yet. Templates are expected in a few days, said Quinn.
“They (child care programs) should start coming up with their plans. Everything they need is in the Minimum Health and Safety guidelines,” Quinn said.
Some centers, like the Hockomock YMCA branches in Foxboro and Franklin are open now as emergency childcare facilities for essential workers.
Hockomock has just received permission to open North Attleboro due to the current sites being at capacity. North Attleboro will open on June 15.
“Extensive cleaning procedures are followed by each staff daily. Programs are sanitized every night using a hospital grade solution to clean high touch areas, toys and furniture. All children and staff are health-checked upon entry to the program. Anyone showing typical illness signs or a temperature at check-in is asked to leave and not return for 72 hours symptom-free,” said Jim Downs, the Y’s chief operating officer and vice president of operations.
Hala Nasif, owner and director of Twinkle Little Star Child Care, one of the emergency centers, said hand washing is “everywhere. The kids’ hands are cracking from all the hand washing.”
“We’re already doing everything for the emergency child care that they want us to do,” Nasif said.
Now they will have to do more.
“It’s going to be very tough to implement everything they want us to implement,” Kasif said.
Downs said the new requirements are complex, but Hockomock will do what has to be done. He is working with other area YMCAs to review the guidelines.
“The guidelines have been reviewed and we are looking for clarification on several items in the document and we are working as an Alliance of YMCAs at the state level to help guide some changes that we think would make the operationalizing of the guidelines more feasible,” Downs said.
Staff at Twinkle Little Star are currently washing toys three times a day, and Kasif thinks she may have to hire another person to do all the cleaning and other activities required.
“That’s going to add a cost to an already suffering business,” Kasif said.
Under the new regulations, the same staff must remain with the same group of children all day.
Strict child-to-staff ratios must also be maintained. Preschool age children, for example, are limited to 10 children and two staff in each room.
“They don’t want teachers going from one class to another. So how do we cover breaks? That’s the question,” Kasif said.
Other protocols include daily screenings, using both temperature checks and questions. Drop-off times must be staggered.
The state acknowledges in the report that the requirements may “place additional burdens on many programs,” but are necessary to protect the health and safety of children, families and staff.
“We will continue to be available for our current emergency families and look forward to welcoming our families that we have served for years back to our centers when licensed childcare reopens,” Downs said.
Baker was expected to announce on Saturday whether the state’s coronavirus data are favorable enough to begin Phase 2 on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.