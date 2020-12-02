With coronavirus spreading across the area, particularly in Attleboro, legislators called on Gov. Charlie Baker Wednesday to establish a free testing site in the city.
Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham and Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, both describe the area a “testing desert.”
As a result, they have joined with Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, to send a letter to Baker requesting that his COVID Command Center set up a free Stop the Spread testing site in Attleboro.
The nearest Stop the Spread sites to Attleboro are in Brockton and Fall River, about 45 minutes away.
The lawmakers described the distance to those sites, which are not accessible via public transportation, as “a significant impediment for many residents...”
And they note those sites are “already full with individuals in those communities,” which are both bigger than Attleboro.
“The city needs access to widespread, cost-free testing to help curb the rampant spread of the virus,” they said in the letter. “Essentially, that means Attleboro residents have extremely limited or no access to free COVID-19 testing, despite the significant rise in spread within the city.”
“I think we should have a Stop the Spread site in Attleboro with free testing no questions asked,” Rausch said in a telephone interview with The Sun Chronicle. “There’s a giant (testing) hole in the Attleboro area, which has a high rate of contagion. Testing is central to curbing that.”
Hawkins said all standard safety protocols including hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing are crucial to stopping the spread, but so is testing.
“If we’re not testing, we can’t contain it,” he said.
He points out that Attleboro, as a state-designated Gateway City, is not wealthy and those who are uninsured often can’t pay for tests or get to a free testing site outside the city.
The Sun Chronicle asked a representative from Baker’s COVID Command Center whether Attleboro was under consideration for a Stop the Spread site, but did not get a direct answer.
“Temporary stop the spread sites were opened in the summer in communities that experienced the highest rates of cases,” spokeswoman Katelyn Reilly said in an email. “The Command Center is actively working with existing sites on winter planning and to add capacity where possible. The Administration and COVID Command Center are closely monitoring testing capacity as well as testing demand.”
Rausch said the time to set up the site is now.
“The whole point is to focus on areas that have high rates of transmission and to test frequently,” she said. “We can’t mitigate what we don’t measure. The timing is right to set up another test site.”
Attleboro, a city of about 45,000, registered a seven-day record of 148 cases of coronavirus cases last week, and the 10-community Sun Chronicle area posted a record 541 new cases.
Since the pandemic began in March, the city has recorded 68 coronavirus deaths, more than any town in the area, which has suffered at least 174.
About 3.2 percent of Attleboro’s population has contracted the disease. That's the same percentage registered by the state when the 218,329 confirmed cases as of Tuesday are divided by state’s estimated 6,893,000 residents.
The city’s 1,438 cases is 2 1/2 times greater than the 583 suffered by North Attleboro, which has recorded the second-highest number of cases in the area.
Those numbers from the state’s Department of Public Health, which are lower than those provided by the communities themselves.
For example, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux recently reported 1,507 confirmed virus cases and 192 probable cases in his city, which brings the total to 3.8 percent of its population.
And on Nov. 25, the North Attleboro Health Department reported a total of 744 cases.
Attleboro’s 1,438 cases is 32 percent of the 4,559 cases area-wide.
In addition, the city has logged seven weeks in the state’s coronavirus red zone, the highest of the four categories established by the state to reflect the prevalence of the disease. That includes five consecutive weeks and a current stint of two consecutive weeks.
They were interspersed with two weeks in the yellow zone, which would have been in the red zone before the metrics were changed by the state.
The daily average of new cases in Attleboro is now 43.6 and the positive test rate is 6.99 percent, both up from the preceding week.
This week will likely be Attleboro’s eighth week in the red zone.
There’s no question the city has a lot of high coronavirus numbers, as do the surrounding towns.
But one number is low.
It has only one coronavirus test site and that’s at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Sturdy charges $150 for the test if someone has no insurance.
Meanwhile, the state has established 18 free Stop the Spread test sites, but none in Attleboro or The Sun Chronicle area.
Some private health companies have free tests for those without insurance.
For example, CVS Pharmacy has 216 test such sites in Massachusetts, according to a list provided by the company, but none in Attleboro.
There are some sites that offer free tests for those without insurance including Tristan Medical in North Attleboro, CVS on Messenger Street in Plainville, CVS on South Street in Wrentham, CVS on Washington Street in Foxboro and CVS on Central Street in Foxboro.
More information about those sites and their individual requirements can be found at memamaps.maps.arcgis.com
Click on “Massachusetts COVID-19 Test Site Locator” to find them.
All of that has caught the attention of the state’s legislative delegation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.