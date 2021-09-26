More than 400 pottery bowls handcrafted by local artists adorned the tables for the third annual Empty Bowls fundraiser in the Newell Shelter at Attleboro’s Capron Park on Saturday, held to raise awareness for the ongoing issue of food insecurity in the area.
This year’s event also included a separate table displaying two dozen pet food pottery bowls to benefit families in need who may have trouble providing for their cats and dogs.
In working with the food pantries of Food ‘N Friends and the Attleboro/Norton YMCA, Empty Bowls co-founder Sarah Mott learned that many of those food-insecure families had pets to care for — and they also need to eat.
Thus, the idea of the pet food bowls emerged.
Additionally, two other food pantries were added to the list of beneficiaries: the Hebron Food Pantry and Murray Unitarian Universalist Church’s food pantry.
The artistic work of the bowls, ranging from simple patterns to more intricate designs, “just keeps getting better and better, from a potter’s point of view,” Mott, a pottery artist herself, said.
And whereas last year’s event necessitated the bowls being put in “surprise bags,” that is, one bowl in a closed bag due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s regulations, this time, the beautiful artwork was back on display.
“Last year was a challenge, but we had virtually no complaints,” Mott added of the previous year’s fundraiser which raised $100,000.
With the open space of the Newell Shelter, there was ample room for patrons and guests to browse the wide collection of bowls on three long tables.
The event had barely opened at 11 a.m. before guests already began arriving. Tickets were $25 apiece.
Darcy O’Brien, who has family in the Attleboro area, drove from Boston for the fundraiser and came away with three bowls.
“It’s a really fantastic program, and you get a piece of local artistry, which is wonderful,” O’Brien said.
At the table with the pet food bowls, Missy Riley of Attleboro tried to guess which one had been crafted by local artist Tina Beecher as Beecher observed over Riley’s shoulder.
Riley subsequently discovered Beecher’s work: a gray mouse almost completely encircled by its tail. The bowl’s interior, where the mouse was painted, was orange and its exterior pink with black dots on the bowl rim.
“It’s an incredible amount of work these people have done,” Riley said of the artisans. “The number of people that care is inspirational and very heartwarming.”
Even with the concern of donor fatigue in the COVID-19 era, Mott observed that the community support for th Empty Bowls’ cause has remained strong.
“I think, through Empty Bowls, we’re able to raise awareness that there truly is the need to fight food insecurity in Attleboro,” Mott said.
And the relatively low cost of the tickets still made an impact.
“I really am so pleased that for $25, people can walk in and know that they have made a significant impact,” Mott said. “You need that grassroots support.”
Four choices of soup from Morin’s Diner were available to patrons, as well as a raffle with additional artwork and more elaborately crafted pottery bowls from local artists.
Tickets were sold out and there were only a few bowls remaining by the end of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.