NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local assisted living facility where two residents have tested positive for the coronavirus says it has initiated safeguards for patients and staff.
However, at least one employee at The Branches of North Attleboro, who has been in a self-imposed quarantine, says workers “have heard nothing” from the administration. “We’d like to know what’s going on,” the employee said.
Last Tuesday, Sturdy Memorial Hospital confirmed that a resident of an area assisted living facility had tested positive for the coronavirus — which is particularly dangerous for the elderly — and at least 10 others were awaiting test results. That facility was later identified as The Branches, a 3-year-old facility at 40 Robert Toner Blvd.
Friday, another resident of the facility tested positive as well and at least nine residents and nine employees may have been exposed, The Boston Globe reported. Sturdy has said it will not comment on the results of those tests due to patient privacy concerns. The Branches closed its facility to visitors, including family members, earlier this month.
Saturday, three food service workers at the facility, who declined to be quoted by name, said that some residents who had come in contact with the people who had tested positive were still using the common areas of the facility, and that food service staff were not being required to wear masks or gloves when serving residents their meals. They said they only found out that a second person had been infected by reading about it in the newspaper.
This week, a spokesperson for Benchmark Senior Living, the Waltham-based company that owns The Branches and 27 other senior care facilities in the state, said, “As soon we learned there was a confirmed positive COVID-19 case at North Attleboro, we instructed all food service workers to wear gloves and masks when preparing and serving food.”
The spokesperson also said the two residents confirmed positive for coronavirus and being treated at Sturdy are doing well. “These individuals will remain out of the community until health authorities give us clearance for them to return.”
The spokesperson went on to say that The Branches was following the recommendations of health authorities on isolating people who had come in contact with the residents who had tested positive.
“At this time, nine residents are being quarantined, and nine associates are staying out of the community,” the spokesperson said. “This is an unprecedented time for everyone in our communities and we are doing everything we possibly can to protect our residents, family members, and staff.”
The story about the virus cases at The Branches, which appeared online Saturday and in Monday’s print edition of The Sun Chronicle, also brought a comment from a reader whose mother is a resident at The Village at Willow Crossing, another Benchmark-owned property in Mansfield.
While she declined to be quoted by name, she said the facility had admitted a new resident, although not even family members are allowed to visit loved ones. She said she had called the Waltham corporate offices but wasn’t happy with the response.
According to the Benchmark spokesperson, “We stopped all new move-ins at Willow Crossing as of March 20. I can confirm that no move-ins occurred after this date.”
One of the workers, who is currently staying out of the community, says the workers are not getting information they need.
She said the company had emailed the workers that more details were available at the facility, printed out and in a green binder that was inside the entrance.
She said she couldn’t understand why that information couldn’t have been included in the email.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do after 14 days,” she said.
