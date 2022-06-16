ATTLEBORO — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for use in children 6 months to age 5.
It’s the last age group to get approved during the now 27-month-old pandemic.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to follow suit on Saturday, which will allow doctors and nurses to start administering the vaccines. But not all parents are on board.
Zainab Ahmad from Lincoln, R.I. was watching her 3-year old child at the Capron Park playground on Thursday afternoon.
“We don’t have any plans to get the shot,” said Ahmad, who was also with her husband.
Kayla Karol, a nurse from Attleboro, said her two little ones, Logan who just turned 5 and Annabelle who is 6, may at some point get the shot.
“I’m not going out of the way to get it,” she said. “When they have an appointment with the doctor if it’s offered we’ll take it.”
Fida Salameh of Woonsocket, R.I. has not had her 8-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter inoculated.
“Their immune systems can handle it,” she said.
A man who identified himself only as Chris H. was watching his 3 1/2-year-old daughter at the playground.
“I haven’t made a decision yet,” he said. “I’m not sure.”
Andrew Kussmaul of Attleboro was with his daughter Sierra, 4, and said she will be getting vaccinated.
“I’m not one of those weird conspiracy theorists who thinks vaccines are evil,” he said. “They are safe and effective.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Owen Debowy, a pediatrician at Sturdy Memorial Hospital and the medical director for the coronavirus clinics, is urging parents to get their children vaccinated.
He noted that some young children who contract coronavirus get very ill and vaccines will help protect them.
“I think (the vaccines) will really help protect this last group of children,” he said.
Debowy has two children under age 5 and they will be getting vaccinated as soon as the CDC gives the green light, said Debowy, who noted doses are smaller for smaller kids.
“I know there is some hesitancy, but I think this is something that will be of benefit,” he said. “It’s safe and effective.”
Debowy said Sturdy will be scheduling clinics once when the final approval comes in.