Ramses misses his fans.
The famous white lion at Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro will let out a roar from time to time, Director Lew Stevens says, “and then he’ll kind of look around,” as if wondering where the 30 to 40 people usually watching him are.
The city zoo on County Street, in the middle of Capron Park, hasn’t had the crowds Ramses and the other animals are used to since it closed March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic, along with other parks and recreational facilities around the state.
“Animals watch the people as much as people watch the animals,” Stevens said.
Staff have noticed that the river otters and meerkats particularly seem to be missing visitors who would normally be thronging the zoos pathways as the days lengthened and the weather warmed.
But that may be changing soon.
Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan for the state’s economy would allow zoos — among other recreational facilities, such as parks and beaches — to welcome visitors as early as next week in the plan’s first phase
Capron Park Zoo has not set a date for reopening, Stevens said Wednesday, but has been working on a plan to do so for the more than a month.
“Now that we have state’s regulations and recommendations, we are fine-tuning that plan and since Monday or Tuesday been taking a look at what the requirements are,” he said.
In North Attleboro, World War I Memorial Park on Elmwood Street includes a small zoo with deer, goats, llamas and other animals. It’s also been closed since March.
“We are working out the details on the zoo (reopening plan) and should have it in place in the coming weeks,” Steven Carvalho, the town’s parks and recreation director, said in a brief email. “Once we finalize it we will get it out to the public.”
At Capron Park, the reopening will also most likely not be immediate. And when the zoo does welcome patrons back, it will be under state social distancing mandates.
The 8-acre zoo will be limited to 20 percent of its capacity during the Phase 1 reopening. That means, according to Stevens, keeping to about 400 visitors at any one time, “significantly less than we would normally get in June or July.”
The restrictions will likely include one-way walks around the zoo exhibits, directional signs and hand-sanitizing stations. And, at least initially, they will mean keeping the indoor exhibition areas, such as the rainforest building, closed to the public.
Some popular attractions, such as the splash pad and kiddie rides, would also remain closed for now as will the concession stand. A satellite gift shop will be set up.
The zoo administration is still awaiting what Stevens called some key pieces of information before settling on a date for reopening, and hopes to have a decision by the end of this week. The announcement will be posted on the zoo’s website and Facebook page.
Among the options being considered is a “soft opening” at the beginning of June with even lower numbers admitted. “We’ll see how that works,” Stevens said.
The closing of the zoo in March came at a bad time for the institution. Stevens said attendance was up, compared with prior years, and the weather had been favorable.
Financially, the director said, the zoo saw an impact on its revenue, “but we are OK for this fiscal year.” He added that a good June and July should put the books back in good shape.
“Once we finalize what the date will be, we will be bringing in some of the staff that have been working at home and some of the part-time staff,” Stevens said.
Of course, even with the zoo closed, some of the 15-member full-time staff have had to keep right on working. The zoo’s 100 or so animals need to be fed and have veterinary care.
“We are looking forward to getting people back, but we want to do it right, so it’s a safe environment for everybody,” Stevens said.
As for the animals, he said, “I’m pretty sure they’re going to enjoy having visitors back.”
