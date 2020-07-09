NORTH ATTLEBORO — This should be prime time for the Route 1 Cinema Pub.
Kids are out of school, parents are on vacation and everyone is looking for a cheap movie ticket and a hot pizza.
For 21 years, that’s been pub owner Chris Ballarino’s formula for success, showing on two screens movies that have already run in the cineplexes while serving up appetizers, burgers, pizza and pitchers of beer.
Not this week. And maybe not for a while. It’s difficult to know when he’ll be able to welcome patrons back.
“I wish I had a crystal ball,” Ballarino, 56, said.
Closed since March as part of Gov. Charlie Baker’s emergency shutdown of nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, the pub and cinema could have been up and running last Monday under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening effort.
In fact, because the business, tucked in at the rear of a strip mall hard by a paint store and a Chinese restaurant, comes with tables and chairs, it’s classified as a restaurant and could even have opened earlier when the state allowed indoor dining.
“The problem is there’s no movies,” Ballarino said, adding that’s true even for second-run theaters like his. Besides, he’s not sure patrons are ready to be in an enclosed space, even for movie tickets at $7 a pop.
Some of the larger chains have announced plans to start showing films later this month. Showcase Cinemas on Route 1 is planning to reopen its 12 screens July 17, although dates for the other Showcase sites in the area — Patriot Place in Foxboro and Route 6 in Seekonk — have not been announced. Some of the other large chains in the state — Regal Cinemas and AMC — have plans to reopen by the end of the month.
Ballarino is skeptical. The large chains have the same problem he does — no product.
Showcase plans to open with such modern classics as “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and the original “Jurassic Park.”
“They’re showing movies that are 20 years old,” Ballarino said. “I think it’s going to be an absolute disaster.”
Ballarino may have a point.
A recent poll showed that only 27 percent of those questioned would go to a movie theater, concert or live theater performance when venues reopen, and 32 percent said they would wait for a vaccine before doing so.
“God forbid some of the theaters open up again and there’s a big spike in the virus,” Ballarino said, “and Baker decides to close things down again.”
The state shut down movie theaters on March 16 and Ballarino was forced to lay off his 20, mostly part-time, workers, including waitresses, cooks and janitorial staff. With the help of funding from the federal government’s Payroll Protection Program and a small business loan, he’s been able to pay his bills. And he’s used the downtime to make sure the business has been cleaned top to bottom.
But, he adds, “There are so many little things you have to do before you can open.”
Right now, the theater’s website and its phone line still list films that were playing in March.
And Ballarino said he’s in no hurry to start up again. He’s going to have to give up half of his tables to maintain social distancing in the pub, so he wants to be sure he can fill those.
He’s keeping his eyes on the weather. With a rainy weekend predicted, he’ll be watching the grosses of other theaters in the area to see if people are hungry enough for entertainment to head inside for a movie.
But even then, there’s the question of what to show on all those screens. Studios have pushed the release of their big summer blockbusters — like the action-thriller “Tenant” and Disney’s live-action “Mulan” — back to the fall. And Ballarino notes most movies that would be filming now are on hold, which bodes ill for next year.
“We could be showing ‘Jurrassic Park’ for three months,” he said.
