They came out in force on Easter Sunday. A force of the faithful.
But they weren’t there for the normal Easter services at the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleboro.
After all, nothing is ‘normal’ these days.
And there were certainly no services being held on this Easter morning at the church itself, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the faithful turned out to pay tribute and say thanks to parish priests the Rev. Rodney Thibault and the Rev. Jack Schrader for their commitment to deliver the word of the Lord — albeit via the internet — through this terrible crisis.
Parishioners in some 70 cars, some holding out large colorful signs of thanks, drove slowly past the Park Street church, honking horns and shouting their appreciation as the surprised
Thibault and Schrader clapped their hands, waved and made large soap bubbles — yes, bubbles — thanks to a parishioner who provided the two clerics with blue bubble wands.
During these social distancing restrictions, both priests have remained committed to stay connected with their parishioners, said George Forte, whose wife Monica is the church’s administrative assistant, using online tools for daily Mass, Stations of the Cross, Holy Week services and Triduum.
“Today’s outpouring of thanks shows those efforts have paid off,” Forte said. “It was a great turnout.”
